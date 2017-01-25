Alex Griswold of Mediaite has the story. Ari Fleisher, whose interview was doctored to reverse his intentions, tweeted his protest:

Apparently, some members of the mainstream media cannot help themselves: their hatred for Donald Trump is so intense that they engage in misconduct almost guaranteed to be exposed, and thereby reinforce the Trump narrative that they are dishonest. It is an exercise in self-destruction that suggests deep psychological issues.

How long until conspiracy theorists on the left start claiming that Trump has infiltrated the MSM with agents who set up fake news for him to criticize? The only alternative theory is that the MSM are so consumed with Trump hatred that they cannot be trusted.

ABC News Apologizes After Editing Former Bush Spox’s Praise of Sean Spicer to Sound Like Attack | Mediaite https://t.co/TLmNS9DLZ6

@Nightline proves Spicer right about MSM's dedication to negativity. Here is what I told them in a taped interview: 1/4

Apparently, some members of the mainstream media cannot help themselves: their hatred for Donald Trump is so intense that they engage in misconduct almost guaranteed to be exposed, and thereby reinforce the Trump narrative that they are dishonest. It is an exercise in self-destruction that suggests deep psychological issues.

Alex Griswold of Mediaite has the story. Ari Fleisher, whose interview was doctored to reverse his intentions, tweeted his protest:

@Nightline proves Spicer right about MSM's dedication to negativity. Here is what I told them in a taped interview: 1/4 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 24, 2017

"It looks to me if the ball was dropped on Saturday, Sean recovered it and ran for a 1st down on Monday." 2/4 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 24, 2017

Here is how they chopped my quote: "It looks to me if the ball was dropped on Saturday" after ABC referred to "deliberate falsehoods." 3/4 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 24, 2017

If this is how the press reports, Trump is right to go after them. 4/4 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 24, 2017

Having been caught, ABC apologized:

ABC News Apologizes After Editing Former Bush Spox’s Praise of Sean Spicer to Sound Like Attack | Mediaite https://t.co/TLmNS9DLZ6 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 25, 2017

How long until conspiracy theorists on the left start claiming that Trump has infiltrated the MSM with agents who set up fake news for him to criticize? The only alternative theory is that the MSM are so consumed with Trump hatred that they cannot be trusted.

What would Occam say?