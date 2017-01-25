« The left and logic | Senior Secret Service agent says she 'won't take a bullet' for Trump »
January 25, 2017

ABC News caught red-handed deceptively editing comment in order to make Trump look bad and has now apologized

By Thomas Lifson

Apparently, some members of the mainstream media cannot help themselves: their hatred for Donald Trump is so intense that they engage in misconduct almost guaranteed to be exposed, and thereby reinforce the Trump narrative that they are dishonest.  It is an exercise in self-destruction that suggests deep psychological issues.

Alex Griswold of Mediaite has the story.  Ari Fleisher, whose interview was doctored to reverse his intentions, tweeted his protest:

Apparently, some members of the mainstream media cannot help themselves: their hatred for Donald Trump is so intense that they engage in misconduct almost guaranteed to be exposed, and thereby reinforce the Trump narrative that they are dishonest.  It is an exercise in self-destruction that suggests deep psychological issues.

Alex Griswold of Mediaite has the story.  Ari Fleisher, whose interview was doctored to reverse his intentions, tweeted his protest:

Having been caught, ABC apologized:

How long until conspiracy theorists on the left start claiming that Trump has infiltrated the MSM with agents who set up fake news for him to criticize?  The only alternative theory is that the MSM are so consumed with Trump hatred that they cannot be trusted.

What would Occam say?

RECENT VIDEOS

More Videos »