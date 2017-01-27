The article went on to describe the "frenetic pace right out of the gate" in which Trump's team set to work to get his campaign promises in gear.

The headline brought to mind another "tornado" that hit Washington, D.C., this one back in 1814.

On August 24, 1814, during the War of 1812, British soldiers marched on our nation's capital and torched many of its buildings, including the White House. But a sudden and unexplained tornado blew in from nowhere, and within a couple of hours, all the fires were doused. The citizens of the young nation and the press dubbed the unrelenting torrential rains the "miracle that saved Washington."

Following the unbelievable help from Divine Providence, then-president James Madison set aside "a day of public humiliation and fasting and of prayer to Almighty God for the safety and welfare of these States[.]" After the War of 1812 ended, Madison again called for a day of thanksgiving to God for sparing America.

President Trump's energy to restore the damage and "carnage" caused by the past eight years appears to be as unstoppable as a tornado. Many Evangelical ministers who backed Trump conceded that he was an imperfect and often crude candidate. But they also believed that he could be a man like Cyrus the Great in the Bible, chosen by God to turn this nation around. (For an article that fleshes out this idea, see American Thinker here .)

Perhaps these 200 years later, what's happening now could prove to be the second "miracle" that saves Washington.

Are we prepared to weather the storm?