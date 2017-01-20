Vincent Viola, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of the Army, allegedly punched a concessions worker at a racehorse auction in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. last year, according to a police report obtained by the New York Times.

Viola — the owner of the NHL Florida Panthers and retired Army Ranger —reportedly punched the concessions worker in the face after confronting the man for pushing his wife when she tried to enter the event's kitchen area. His wife, Theresa, was attempting to get water for a woman who had fainted. The incident happened in August.

"Vincent states about 45 minutes after the incident occurred, Theresa located the subject who had pushed her and then pointed him out to Vincent," the police report reads. "Vincent then reportedly confronted the subject, [redacted] two subjects then engaged in a verbal dispute. [Redacted] states the argument escalated with Viola punching him just prior to my arrival on scene."

The altercation left the worker, whose name was redacted from the police report, with a "bloody lip."