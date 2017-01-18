A 'mediocre negro' by any other name...

On Monday, the increasingly annoying Marc Lamont Hill, a frequent CNN commentator, charged that the blacks agreeing to work with the incoming Trump administration are a bunch of mediocre negroes being dragged in front of TV as a photo op. Now, as an associate professor of English at Columbia, Professor Lamont should know that words have multiple meanings. In the case of this loaded descriptive, mediocre, there are many, many meanings – and most of them become rather racially charged and inflammatory when placed between bunch of and Negroes. Here are a few quickly picked from Thesaurus.com:

... a bunch of adequate Negroes being dragged in front of TV ... If I'm not mistaken, many of those synonyms for mediocre would be considered racist trigger words by a huge number of blacks in this country if used by any white conservative to describe any black in any context. The immediate reaction would be high dudgeon, with no apologies accepted. What the hell, professor – why didn't you just go ahead and call 'em Uncle Toms or house n------? It never fails to amaze that when leftist blacks coarsen the political discourse, as this supposedly learned black man has done, their white liberal overseers just pat them on the head with that patronizing smirk that says, "Well, you know, children are just going to be little potty-mouths from time to time." When will blacks ever wake up and leave that Democrat plantation?