A friendly word to Mr. Trump

Yes, I am a Hispanic male, married, and have only daughters. So I do not fit the stereotype the mainstream media and the left (often one and the same) routinely showcase as the average irresponsible Trump voter. I also suspect that many are now certain I made a very ill informed choice, but I stand by it without reservations. Now that I have gotten that off my chest, I would deign to offer some humble advice for President Donald J. Trump.

First, he should keep being himself. There is a conspicuous absence of this meaningful character quality in the vast majority of our public officials. Some simply lack it altogether, and others bury it very deep, under the contour they have come to believe is essential for engagement in the political arena. But I trust that the president will avail himself of the fact that those who have come to trust him will appreciate his candor and forgive his shortcomings, and those who despise him do not ultimately care if he changes his disposition in order to suit their fancy. They will never be satisfied. Second, I would entreat the president to listen, albeit guardedly, to his critics, while not allowing them to provoke him to knee-jerk reactions. It is a trap most of them will consistently keep setting before him in order to find reason to justify their self-righteousness and ridicule. Third, I would urge the president to continue to tweet often. This singular practice has a twofold effect. One, it keeps his contingency in touch with him, which is very important. And two, it most wonderfully annoys liberals to no end. Nothing outrages those on the left more than a means to procure the public with the facts that can actually yield results. Fourth, I would ask president Trump not to yield to discouragement. The folks behind him are driven by far nobler motives than the unbounded hatred and profane devotion of those who seek to destroy him. The only wisdom of the latter is the random forethought to step outside their glass houses before they start hurling stones at the former. I would also caution president Trump to always remember that the pre-eminent goal in the minds of his enemies – often posing as patriots – is to see him fail. This in spite of the consequences to himself or the country we live in. Mr. Trump will only heap more burning coals upon their stubborn heads by continuing to speak the language of success, and what is more, he will be more likely to achieve what he has set out to accomplish as commander in chief. May God bless president Trump, and may God bless America.