Not just for the eyes of the kitchen cabinet of the now-outgoing leftist president Obama, but for the poring and delectation of our allies -- and our delighted enemies, who were able, in short order, to triangulate who might have been instrumental in the Humint and Intel assets and resources of the United States.

In a new dramatic offering that has come to my attention, “Chelsea Manning Goes to Washington,” the gist of the play is how terrific this confused person was to drop the hammer on his country by disclosing hundreds of thousands of sensitive documents.

Straight from the press release by KPM Associates:

Playwright Stan Richardson of The Representatives, whose most recent work, PRIVATE MANNING GOES TO WASHINGTON, imagines a secret meeting between transgender Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning and President Barack Obama, has released a statement in response to the President commutation of Manning’s sentence: “In the summer of 2012, when the Reps produced my play, INCREDIBLE THINGS, AWFUL THINGS, Chelsea was still awaiting trial after two years in prison and most of our audience was hearing about her for the very first time. Since then, my admiration has only grown for what she gave us--proof that the United States was gaslighting its own citizens and the rest of the world about military atrocities and abuses of diplomatic power.

So what are the panjandra of branding doing? “Celebrating the eleventh hour victory of this whistleblower.” Next: A two-acter on the blessings of Benedict Arnold?

Fete this self-appointed judge and jury of our intelligence services?

Isn’t it the least bit…sad that the entire ethical dimension is entirely absent in this roistering about a person who did not consider the ramifications of his recklessness and self-adulatory release of critical documents?

He should remain to gently decompose, like Mozart. But not in a dirt sleep, but in the jail that has held him a fraction of the time his sentence in 2010 determined was his mete fate. Had he not pled down, he would have merited, and gotten, death.

Despite his being a darling of people who apparently distrust safety and decency in a government under which they live.

And the people promoting this play will consider this just so mean, just so unfair to the poor baby who took hundreds of thousands of our tax dollars to transgender his booty, and spread to our enemies 750,000 documents that ought never to have been bruited.

Documents and secrets that ISIS and their ugly ilk use against us every single day.

And this is the zero/hero we are supposed to laud in a play that celebrates his perfidy and treason? We are to travel to the theatre and plunk down the fare for the production, a leveling of the ground, as if all plays and productions are equally valid.

"Whistleblower" -- how bizarre a twisted lexicon we occasionally share with the party of the other side.

Call it what he is: A damaged psyche and a traitor who caused death and destruction, then -- and now. No need to rush out and purchase tickets, because unlike the late-lamented Carnegie Deli, which supplied generations of mile-high savory meats, and will be missed only forever, Chels [Wo]Manning on the Broadway boards won’t be knocking back the 10-year anniversary rival-riposte to Three-Penny Opera or Fiddler.

Instead, here’s the ticket: Chelsea Manning Goes to Perdition.