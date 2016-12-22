A striking clue to the solution to this conundrum occurred to me while reading the following passage in "Celebrating" Orientalism , an important essay by Richard Landes, Middle East Quarterly, Winter 2017 (h/t Powerline). He notes concerning the crippling societal effects of Arab “Honor Culture”:

Many of us have long puzzled over the close political affinity between Pelosi-Democrats, radical feminists, racial activists, LGBT transgendered language / bathroom extremists, PC grievance-study academics, etc. and their apparent polar opposites, namely, misogynist, bloodthirsty, Islamic religious fanatics practicing honor-killings of gays and women while causing death and mayhem with repeated terror attacks upon western multicultural democracies that preserve religious, cultural, sexual freedoms. The two “Party Platforms” seem completely contradictory.

Now perhaps we may see the reason for the amity between western leftists and Muslim extremists. Almost all westerners residing in what used to be called “Christendom” are repelled by the fanatical Muslim culture of death. On the other hand, PC-Leftists rub shoulders with and then look upon Islamic extremists, and they say to themselves: “My kind of people!”

[PC] culture is a judgmental culture, and anything a person does is subject to judgment ... inducing many fears ... with serious consequences on individual lives. Avoiding such judgment can be the constant preoccupation of people, almost as if the entire culture is paralyzed by [PC-gossip]. In other words, all of the people in [PC] society are [meant to be] hostages of each other. [Author’s substitutions]

Notice what happens if we substitute the word “PC” in place of the word “Arab”, and then restate Dr. Kafaji’s psychological diagnosis as shown below. Who among us “irredeemable deplorable Americans” does not feel this passage aptly describes socially-mediated life under Social Justice Warrior-PC extremism that has only intensified in Obama’s America.

Arab culture is a judgmental culture, and anything a person does is subject to judgment ... induc[ing] many fears ... with serious consequences on individual lives. Avoiding such judgment can be the constant preoccupation of people, almost as if the entire culture is paralyzed by Kalam [an]-nas. In other words, all of the people in Arab society are hostages of each other.[6]’

‘In self-help justice cultures, this insistence on honor can mean killing someone who killed a relative, and in Japanese culture, honor can mean killing oneself. However, in some honor cultures, this concern means killing a family member for the sake of the family's honor. And driving the performances, motivating the need to save face, and defining the ways to do so is "public judgment," whose verdict decides one's fate in the community. The Arabic term for gossip is kalam an-nas (talk of the people), which is often harsh in its judgment of others. Psychologist Talib Kafaji writes,

