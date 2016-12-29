Trump’s new Israel paradigm: What is best for America

President-Elect Trump is implementing a new paradigm to guide U.S. policy in the Mideast: what is best for America. Supporting Palestinian anti-Semitism and terrorism out of political correctness is not in America’s interest. With his appointment of David Friedman as U.S. ambassador to Israel, Trump is breaking the cycle of Middle East policy insanity – doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result – and trying something new. He is telling the Palestinians, regardless of what the U.N. does, that the train is leaving the station. Under no Israeli government has there ever been the suggestion that the western side of Jerusalem would ever be in anything but Israeli hands. So implementing the move of the embassy to Jerusalem, as legislated in the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act, is an important symbolic step showcasing the new pragmatic attitude.

David Friedman has the right detractors. He is being attacked by so-called pro-Israel organizations like the New Israel Fund and J Street, who applauded the December 23 U.N. vote condemning Israel and the U.S. abstention. Many so-called leaders of Jewish organizations boycotted the Hanukkah party co-hosted by the Embassy of Azerbaijan and the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations because it was held in a Trump-owned hotel. Donald Trump is going to be the 45th president of the United States, and if these so-called leaders feel they have to boycott him, then they cannot be the Jewish community leaders. They should go take positions in the Democratic Party. Friedman’s real “crime,” however, is to say that the two-state solution is not a solution. As with other positions on the left, this has become dogma, a religion, and one is beyond the pale if one does not accept it. But with the Middle East in flames, with radical Islamist terrorists spreading throughout the world, it would be insanity for Israel to turn over its longest border to an unstable group of terrorists who will quickly be replaced by Hamas, a terrorist organization, as happened in Gaza. Trump said we are out of the work of nation-building. We want stable governments. There is no more stable government in the Middle East than our ally, Israel. The infamous vote in the U.N. on December 23 is the last gasp of a dead policy. Trump reacted to the vote by saying that after January 20, things will change. We need a new paradigm – one that frames the question as Trump has so famously said: what is best for America. And another unstable terrorist state on the border between Jordan and Israel is not in America’s interests. That is what David Friedman is telling the world. Carol Greenwald is chairman, Jews Choose Trump.