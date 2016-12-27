Now comes Donald Trump who with one tweet not only recognized the UN for the useless organization it is, but identified its primary purpose; a forum for third world kleptocrats to "have a good time."

For more than 70 years, American presidents have largely supported the UN as a forum to discuss differences between nations. To varying degrees, presidents have expressed admiration for the world body and acknowedged its usefulness in the diplomatic sphere.

Washington Post:

Three days after the United Nations adopted a resolution calling on Israel to halt Jewish settlement activity on Palestinian territory, President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that the international body “is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.” The harsh criticism, which Trump made Monday while vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, signaled he would likely challenge more than just the 71-year-old institution’s approach to the Middle East once he takes office. While Trump did not elaborate on why he considered the United Nations ineffectual, he made it clear both before and after the Security Council adopted the resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem that he believed the United States should have blocked the move. President Obama instructed U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power to abstain from voting, on the grounds that the Israeli government’s continued support for expanding Jewish settlements could undermine any prospect of eventually reaching a two-state solution to the simmering conflict. After the Security Council voted Trump tweeted, “As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th,” which is the day he will assume the presidency.

There is absolutely no reason to continue supporting an organization that works so tirelessly against America and our interests. The opposition to the US is not based on logic or reason, but rather a visceral, unreasoning anti-Americanism that is partly due to a nation's domestic policy. Many countries blame the US for their troubles as a matter of course, deflecting attention from their own corruption and incompetence. And they use the UN as a forum to broadcast their hate for us.

Trump is right that the third world UN diplomats accomplish nothing while living it up at UN parties and galas - a lifestyle their benighted fellow citizens cannot even imagine. Time to halt the partygoing and either force these fat cats to justify their outrageous lifestyle or go home.