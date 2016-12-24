The UN Israel vote: Teaches much, changes nothing (and affects everything)

The U.S. Jewish organization J Street applauded the move, saying the resolution advances the goal of a two-state solution, also a longtime U.S. objective. "This resolution conveys the overwhelming support of the international community, including Israel 's closest friends and allies, for the two-state solution, and their deep concern over the deteriorating status quo between Israelis and Palestinians and the lack of meaningful progress toward peace," the organization said. Obama will be out in 28 days. Had Hillary Clinton been elected, this United Nations vote now would launch a real long-term headache – not a disaster, but a real headache. Nothing ever can obstruct the will of G-d, certainly not those in Migdal Bavel – the Tower of Babel – but they still can cause headaches. However, Hillary instead is an asterisk to history – a minuscule asterisk, best remembered as a Public Liar who lost two "can't miss" elections, first to Obama and then to Donald Trump. It was a miracle that Donald Trump ever was elected. Even on Election Day, the exit poll reports were that he was in big trouble in Florida and elsewhere. The miracle goes back generations. His grandfather never wanted to be in America in the first place, but the Kaiser would not let him back in after the grandfather had traveled to America without paying a mandatory fee that permitted people to leave and then to return. So the grandfather got stuck in America against his will. Two generations later, Trump emerges as president of the United States. Before that, his elegant and refined daughter converts to Judaism and undertakes to live a Modern Orthodox Jewish life, and she marries into an Orthodox family with longstanding ties to Israel and with demonstrated sympathies to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. President-Elect Trump has been a friend of Israel and of Jews all his life. He has been awarded for his friendship, has been a grand marshall of an Israel Day Parade, has donated to Bet El. He surrounds himself with Orthodox and non-Orthodox Jews who are deep and committed friends of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. His front-line non-Jewish supporters, including Rudy Giuliani, Mike Huckabee, Dr. Ben Carson, Steve Bannon, and others are huge supporters of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, and they all support moving the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Mr. Trump is very close with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and he deeply admires scrappy, strong men who do not back down in the face of adversity.

Obama now goes out – along with John Kerry – with exactly the legacy his ilk have earned but camouflaged from the public's view. By acting against Israel , Obama revealed his enmity and small churlish pettiness in his last month of the eight years, so that all could see and know what so many liberal Jews refused to acknowledge. His legacy with the Jews is sealed, and his churlish pettiness will define him for the rest of his life, as Jimmy Carter's anti-Semitism has defined him. If Mr. Trump contemplated wavering on fulfilling his pledge to move the embassy, as so many other American presidents before him have done, now he himself will be motivated to move the embassy – "just because" – because that is how Donald Trump is in the core of his being: "you push me, and I hit you back twice as hard." Thus, the short-term anti-Israel moment in which Israel 's enemies exult will guarantee Israel a much more satisfying long-term result. This U.N. vote virtually assures that President Trump will move the embassy to Jerusalem . Notably – and excellently for those who love Israel – the U.N. vote also equates East Jerusalem completely, with all the rest of Judea and Samaria, putting all Jewish communities there in the same category. This is excellent, because even most of the Israelis who are prepared to compromise on parts of Judea and Samaria are not prepared to compromise on East Jerusalem. Although people anticipated that President Trump would move the embassy to West Jerusalem if he would honor his promise, this vote even may induce Trump miraculously to move the embassy to East Jerusalem. I do not know whether he would go that far, but now he might. If Prime Minster Netanyahu wants to remain in office and not see the utter break-up of his coalition, this U.N. vote will induce the Israeli government to expand Jewish populating of Judea and Samaria ("West Bank settlements") as a response of defiance, particularly once Trump is in. The U.N. voted in 1975 that Zionism is racism. In time, they voted to retract the measure because it cost them dearly. Mr. Trump is the sort, and he has the Republican Congress to back him, to cut American dollars to the United Nations so significantly – and he already believes that America spends far too much on too many overseas commitments – and that itself may be useful. More than 70 percent of American Jews voted foolishly for Hillary against Trump. G-d blessed Israel that, at her time of need, there is a Christian community in America – the conservative Evangelicals – who back Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria fully and who made clear to Mr. Trump that, along with religious and social issues dear to them (and, by the way, to Orthodox Jews) – opposition to abortion, issues regarding the traditional family, government interference in religion – they insist on supporting Israel, support moving the embassy to Jerusalem, and support the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria (the "Jewish settlements in Occupied Palestine"). The so-called "Two-State Solution" died years and years ago. No one told Obama he helped kill it by siding so unilaterally with Arab demands against Israel. Obama induced Mahmoud Abbas almost a decade ago to stop talks with Israel, leaving Obama and Hillary, succeeded by Kerry, to do the dirty work. As a result, stasis ensued, and Jews continued moving in. There now are more than 750,000 Jews in Judea and Samaria , including Jews living in East Jerusalem. The Arabs will not all allow them to remain there, and Israel cannot logistically relocate them. Israel could not even relocate or successfully re-employ 10,000 Jews from Gush Katif who were forcibly uprooted and displaced during Ariel Sharon's Gaza giveaway. Israel cannot remove 800,000 people, place them in alternate homes, and find them productive jobs. It is logistically impossible. Only Adolf Hitler could remove a million Jews from their homes and resettle them. So there is no "Two-State" solution because, except for displacing a few families in Amona, who will one day live in even better homes, it will not happen anyway, because Israel is not going to put a million Jews in cattle cars and ship them to camps of concentration. Israel simply does not have alternate housing and employment for a million people. Israel made major concessions in past negotiations, reaching agreements under Clinton and George W. Bush in return for American assurances and guarantees that included recognizing the legality of certain major populations of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. Today's experience at the U.N. marks America reneging fundamentally on its pledged commitments made in these deals, thus nullifying the legal binding of those deals. It also reminds Israel that only she can watch out for her survival, because other countries have their own interests, and government leaderships change. Even President Trump will not be forever, though he does have four years ahead with a good chance of eight if he jump-starts the economy, and there is a reasonably good chance for some extra time afterward with Vice President Mike Pence succeeding him if the Republicans rule properly, effectively, and generously. It is particularly satisfying, the Myth of Obama in the American Jewish community to be exposed and remembered. Israeli Jews already "had his number" eight years ago. This is an effete who characterized the radical Islamic terrorist murders of Jews in France, in the immediate aftermath of the Charlie Hebdo murders, as having been the result of some violent people attacking a "random grocery store." That worldview accorded with Obama characterizing the radical Islamic murders at Fort Hood as "workplace violence." American Jews, more than others, need to remember whom they supported and what he and his ilk are. Jews also need to know now that New York's Charles Schumer, the Democrats' Senate minority leader, is not their savior, but rather their deep embarrassment, and Schumer has no influence on matters concerning Israel's survival. He is utterly useless. Likewise, the Orthodox Jew in Obama's cabinet – Jack Lew, Obama's secretary of the treasury – could not influence the day. Lew, too, was utterly useless, and it is valuable that he be remembered that way, now that his uselessness has been exposed. In the end, Jews need to know who their friends are, who their obvious enemies are, and who their covert enemies are. Most importantly, as we embark on commemorating the Chanukah miracle in the Beit HaMikdash – the Holy Temple – Jews need to know that their survival is in the hands of G-d. I conclude as I began. J Street is an organization supported in no small measure by George Soros. There has been some public discussion the past ten days in America as to whether it is fair to call the pathetic self-hating back-stabbers in J Street "worse than Kapos." The record will show that, on the day that Obama ineffectually took one last swipe at Israel, J Street issued the statement it did. Res ipsa loquitur: the thing speaks for itself. Rabbi Dov Fischer is author of General Sharon's War Against Time Magazine (Steimatzky). His political commentaries have appeared on the op-ed pages of the Wall Street Journal, The Weekly Standard, National Review, the Los Angeles Times, and other major American publications. He formerly was chief articles editor of UCLA Law Review, is an adjunct professor of law at two prominent American law schools, and is Rav of Young Israel of Orange County, California. He is author of Jews for Nothing (Feldheim). His writings can be found at RabbiDov.com.