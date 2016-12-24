When someone becomes abused in a relationship, they often don’t have the ability to see the reality of the situation. They are often blinded by their emotional attachments to their lover.

Jews voted almost three to one (71% to 24%) for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in the recent election despite the Democratic Party's embrace of anti-Semites and racists like Al Sharpton and Jeremiah Wright. Barack Obama's refusal to veto the United Nations' recent resolution to condemn Israeli settlements in Israel underscores the status of the Jewish voter as the battered spouse who simply cannot bring herself to leave her abusive husband.

All loyal Americans, and not only Jews, should support Israel not for any religious reasons, but rather because Israel is a civilized free nation with values similar to those of the United States. Israel has equal rights for women, equal rights for Christians and Muslims, and legal protections for lesbians and gay people. Its enemies are third-world despotisms that treat women as chattel property, abuse and even execute gays, and oppress religious minorities, including those they deem the wrong kinds of Muslims.

The progressive Jewish voter is therefore the equivalent of the woman who attributes a long litany of bruises and broken bones to her own shortcomings rather than her husband's drunken rages. Jews voted 9 to 1 for Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940 and 1944 after he sent Jewish refugees on the St. Louis back to Nazi Germany to be killed.

Sailing so close to Florida that they could see the lights of Miami, some passengers on the St. Louis cabled President Franklin D. Roosevelt asking for refuge. Roosevelt never responded. The State Department and the White House had decided not to take extraordinary measures to permit the refugees to enter the United States.

Franklin Roosevelt slugged the Jewish voter, and she thought only, "It's really my fault. If I were only more progressive and more loyal to the Democratic Party, he might love me again."

Fast-forward to 2006, when MoveOn.org hosted the most vicious imaginable anti-Semitic, anti-Catholic, and anti-Evangelical hate speech on its now defunct Action Forum. MoveOn slapped the Jewish voter in her face, and here is how she responded. The Anti-Defamation League "welcomed the responsiveness of MoveOn.org Political Action in removing anti-Semitic messages that had been posted on the Action Forum on their Web site" even though MoveOn lied to the ADL about removing all but a few instances of the hate speech. The National Jewish Democratic Council (NJDC) similarly accused the Republican Jewish Coalition of "swiftboating" MoveOn.

"No, Officer, my husband didn't put these bruises on me," the Jewish voter, as represented by ADL and NJDC, told the cop who knocked on the door. "I was careless, and I fell down. I am sure my husband loves me, and this was entirely my fault."

In 2008, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and John Edwards all appeared at Al Sharpton's National Action Network – the same racist and anti-Semitic hate group that helped incite the arson-murder at Freddy's Fashion Mart in Harlem. Obama's racist pastor, Jeremiah Wright, meanwhile hosted an opinion piece from a Hamas terrorist in his church newsletter and blood libeled Israel, South Africa, and the United States with false accusations of waging biological warfare. Jews nonetheless voted almost 4 to 1 for Obama over John McCain. The Democratic Party dislocated the Jewish voter's jaw, and she again attributed her injuries to her lack of sufficiently progressive values. "If I can be more into white guilt and more cognizant of white privilege," she explains to herself, "he will start to love me again."

The Democratic Party split the Jewish voter's lip this year when Hillary Clinton again appeared at the National Action Network with Al Sharpton. "He really loves me," the Jewish voter said, "and he is just having a bad day because of Donald Trump. I need to vote Democratic to earn and keep his love." This brings us to late December 2016, when Barack Obama chose to enable Palestinian terrorists at Israel's expense.

No, Jewish voter, he doesn't love you, and he never did. You gave him everything, and he gave you only slaps, bruises, and broken bones. This latest domestic violence will hopefully convince you that it is past time to pack your things, walk out on him, and leave him to drink himself to death with the left-wing politics that drove the blue-collar worker into Donald Trump's camp this year.

