Star Wars action figure features hijabi protagonist

I had already noticed that none of the protagonists in the new Star Wars movie are white men, and of white people in general, there was only one: the 95-pound girl protagonist, Jyn Erso. During the battle scenes on a tropical paradise that looked like Florida's Disney World, I noticed that even the rebel foot soldiers were nearly 100% Asian or Middle Eastern. There couldn't have been more than one or two white guys, even in background roles, among more than a dozen men. The only white people to be found were the old white men running the Empire.

Another battle scene took place in an ancient desert city that could have been Aleppo, where non-white locals fought off their Imperial occupiers. I began to think that the Rebellion represented Islamic rebels, while the Empire represented white America. My suspicions, and the reason for this article, materialized, however, only when I saw the Jyn Erso action figure being sold on Amazon.com (see photo below) She's brandishing a gun and wearing a hijab. If that isn't supposed to be representative of an Islamic terrorist, I don't know what is. Jyn does wear a head scarf for a short time in the movie, but most of the time she is bare-headed. Given the very distinct sourcing of the ethnicity of the rebel soldiers, I think Disney, which owns Star Wars, is subtly trying to glorify hijabis. Do you think I'm over-reading things? Speaking of reading things, pick up a recent Star Wars Battlefront book called Twilight Company, where the protagonist is an Arab rebel named Hazram Namir. When did rebels stop being named Luke and started being named Namir? Exit questions: 1) Do you think Disney has a conscious agenda to promote Muslims as virtuous and America as an evil empire? 2) If the answer to question #1 is "yes," how likely is it that the next Star Wars movie will feature Star Destroyers like the one below?