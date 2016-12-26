Snowflake silliness

What with all the liberal insanity we’ve witnessed among Hillary fans following her inept campaign and the resulting calamity for the Democrats, we’ve become a bit jaded as example after example of liberal silliness makes us shake our heads and wonder just how asinine they can get. Well, they’re going to have to get creative to top this story coming out of New Orleans. Matt Vespa at Townhall is reporting that Sgt. Josh Collins of the Jefferson Parish (county) Sheriff’s Department, has been attending a class at Loyola University for six weeks now, always managing to change out of uniform prior to showing up on campus. Until recently that is, when he found himself running late and had no time to change. Collins entered the classroom in duty uniform and wearing his requisite sidearm, brutally and thoughtlessly invading the safe space of a special snowflake student who immediately complained to the instructor who appears to be a snowflake of graduate level.

So what’s a sensitive instructor to do in such a situation? Ask the officer to confirm, perhaps with badge and ID, that he is in fact a sworn officer? Well, that would just make too much sense so why not call in more of those oppressive police, of course, which is just what this degreed idiot attempted to do. The police dispatcher, displaying a level of common sense that precludes being a Loyola graduate, declined to send a police response. The instructor then called campus security who (obviously not Loyola graduates either) calmly suggested that the instructor confirm that the armed, uniformed student was in fact a police officer. Once this was done, the snowflakes were apparently comforted sufficiently for class to continue without further incident. Sgt. Collins posted the silly incident on Facebook, where it went viral, forcing Loyola to issue a statement declaring the entire affair a “misunderstanding”. No kidding...