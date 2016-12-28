Bloomberg got ahold of an internal SEIU memo from two weeks ago that shows that the bosses are running scared now that the new sheriff is in town:

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) is a political fundraising scam disguised as a labor union, that extorts $300 million a year from mostly low-wage workers who cannot take a job without a “taste” for the bosses at union HQ, who spend the money on left-wing political action.

“Because the far right will control all three branches of the federal government, we will face serious threats to the ability of working people to join together in unions,” SEIU President Mary Kay Henry wrote in an internal memo dated Dec. 14. “These threats require us to make tough decisions that allow us to resist these attacks and to fight forward despite dramatically reduced resources.” After citing the need to “dramatically re-think” how to implement the union’s strategy, Henry’s all-staff letter announces that SEIU “must plan for a 30% reduction” in the international union's budget by Jan. 1, 2018, including a 10 percent cut effective at the start of 2017. SEIU, which represents nearly 2 million government, health-care, and building-services workers and wields an annual budget of $300 million, is the nation’s second-largest union and arguably the most politically significant. In the past few years, SEIU has mounted organized labor’s most effective political intervention with the “Fight for $15,” a campaign that’s dragged Democrats—from city council members to presidential candidates—further left on the minimum wage.

It would almost be a shame for the union to stop agitating for the absurd $15-an-hour wage, since this would have the effect of driving down the number of jobs available for the SEIU to prey upon. Of course, the poor, who no longer have the opportunity for asking, “Do you want fries with that?,” would suffer unemployment, but since when do union bosses worry about that? Look what the UAW did for auto industry employment in this country.

“As we prepare to fight-back against the forthcoming attacks on working people and our communities under an extremist-run government, we know we must realign our resources and streamline our investments to buttress and broaden our movement to restore economic and democratic opportunity for all families,” said spokeswoman Sahar Wali. “As part of this process, we are currently looking at possible ways to improve our budgets.” (snip) SEIU, like most of its peers, was already in a state of slow-motion crisis before Trump's victory. Things will only get worse after inauguration, when organized labor will find itself without a friend in the White House. Unions will instead be up against unified Republican control of the federal government and of half the nation’s state governments, where labor organizers have already suffered some severe blows.

President-Elect Trump is already 30% of the way to my goal before even taking office. Now, that’s what I call “winning.” And I am not even close to getting tired of it. There is that remaining 70% to address.

I realize that right to work legislation may have a lower priority than tax reform or civil service reform, but it is a strategic move to lessen the flow of resources to the Democrats and the left, and also to bring justice to workers forced to pay a tribute off the top of their wages to political causes they may not support.