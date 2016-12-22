The city's change in practices comes in response to Freedom of Information Act requests and lawsuits filed by the BGA, and separately by the Chicago Tribune, and follows more than a year of hard-fought litigation and rulings by two Cook County judges that public officials’ emails are not outside the scope of FOIA simply because they are on a private account.

"It's unfortunate that it took a lawsuit to produce the transparency we all deserve," said BGA President and CEO Andy Shaw. "But that said, this is a major step forward in the fight for transparency at City Hall."

The BGA will report on the content of the mayor's emails after receiving and reviewing them.

The city's new policy, which will be explained in writing to all city employees and officials, prohibits them from "using their private or other non-City email accounts for the transaction of public business. This policy will also require that, if an employee or official receives an email pertaining to the transaction of City business on a non-City email account, the employee or official must promptly forward the email to the City email account of the employee or official. A failure to comply with the written policy may subject the employee or official to discipline."

"Use of private email accounts that hide the transaction of public business threatens to render meaningless the open records laws that allow citizens to hold their government accountable.” Shaw said. “The new city policy requiring public business to be conducted where it's subject to public scrutiny is a sea change in transparency and consequently in good government.”