Yesterday, American Thinker broke the story of Drexel University’s Professor George Ciccariello-Maher, who tweeted on Christmas Eve: “All I want for Christmas is white genocide.” Below are screen grabs of two related tweets mentioned in that blog that are now unavailable. The good professor’s Twitter page now reads:

Only confirmed followers have access to ‪@ciccmaher's Tweets and complete profile. Click the "Follow" button to send a follow request.

Not exactly the macho man anymore, is he? Here is what he no longer has the guts to share with the world:

Our story Christmas morning was picked up widely, including by Fox News, and the University now has issued a preliminary response:

Drexel became aware today of Associate Professor George Ciccariello-Maher's inflammatory tweet, which was posted on his personal Twitter account on Dec. 24, 2016. While the University recognizes the right of its faculty to freely express their thoughts and opinions in public debate, Professor Ciccariello-Maher's comments are utterly reprehensible, deeply disturbing, and do not in any way reflect the values of the University. The University is taking this situation very seriously. We contacted Ciccariello-Maher today to arrange a meeting to discuss this matter in detail.

The university now is on the spot. Will it allow the professor to continue teaching after expressing a desire to murder his Caucasian students? Is that a forgivable offense? What about safe spaces for the Caucasians on campus?

The hysterical language used by campus snowflakes to demonize those who fail to use brand-new pronouns demanded by sexually confused young people now applies to the left. Drexel will be judged by how it handles a murderous ideologue on its faculty, and we are watching.

Hat tip: David Paulin