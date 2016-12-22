Hillary Clinton’s top advisers never publicly backed an effort by Democrats on the Electoral College to block Donald Trump’s election. When it failed on Monday, one aide mocked it as an unserious “coup” attempt.

Have the Russians been supplying Politico with hacked information recently stolen from the Clinton campaign? One must wonder how writer Kyle Cheney obtained the information for today’s big scoop :

But a batch of correspondence obtained by POLITICO shows members of Clinton’s inner circle — including senior aides Jake Sullivan and Jennifer Palmieri — were in touch for weeks with one of the effort’s organizers as they mounted their ill-fated strategy. And despite repeated requests for guidance, Clinton’s team did not wave them off. Call logs, emails and text messages reveal a Clinton campaign walking a tightrope — never fully endorsing the effort, but intentionally declining to stamp it out. The approach was comparable, one former campaign official said, to the campaign’s passive-but-not-dismissive response to long-shot recounts in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

It has been well-established in the media that the only possible source for inside information from Democrats is Russian hacking. Even Politico treats it as established as fact that the Russians hacked the Podesta emails and thereby influenced the election:

..as news of Russia’s role in influencing the election emerged, an exhausted and shell-shocked Clinton team at times appeared torn between accepting the election results and continuing to publicly fight Trump’s ascension to the White House.

There is still no proof offered to the public, and no willingness of the intelligence community to testify under oath before Congress. And there are assertions that an insider was the source of the Podesta leaks, a disgruntled Sanders supporter at the DNC. This theory is treated as unworthy of any attention at all.

So, did Politico get this information from the Russians?

Of course not. It was an inside job, complete with the call logs and text messages. Leaks have been the currency of mainstream media journalism. They are good when Republicans look bad and sinister when Democrats are at risk.

The enire media establishemnt pretended in the Podesta emails that it only could be the Russians.

They still think we are stupid.