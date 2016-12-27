Obama has chafed at the need to put on a mainstream front . Now he is baring his leftist teeth. The effect is more mean than frightening, and it will not have the outcome he wants.

We're now in the Trump era. Time to drop the euphemisms. Time for consequences. Obama is not motivated by personal " pique " at Netanyahu. Anti-Zionism is not personal; it is ideological, and it is widely popular among the Democrat leftist base. Whereas anti-Semitism has shrunk to 3% of the white population in America, the ADL estimates that it is 22-36% among blacks and Latinos. It is much higher than that among leftists .

Obama hates Israel, as he hates America. He is the spiritual son of his Marxist father and of the openly anti-Semitic and anti-white Reverend Wright, as Obama told us from the first. To the left, Israel and America are evil imperialists. Obama has always wanted to cut Israel and America down to size.

Obama's last-ditch efforts to leave a legacy reveal his animus: flood our country with murderous jihadi "refugees" and make Israel a pariah nation in international courts. It is a big "F you" from our perfidious president.

Make no mistake: Obama has handed a useful club to Israel's enemies. Nonetheless, his leftist idea that he can effectively shackle the United States and Israel with international law is a progressive pipe dream. Neither Trump nor Israel's Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu is intimidated by the United Nations.

Obama is a small man with large dreams of destruction. His malicious attack at the U.N. will rebound. The permanent damage will be to Obama's own image. The Wall St. Journal editorial called it "a defining act of Obama's Presidency." Senator Tom Cotton was more blunt:

This cowardly, disgraceful action cements President Obama's richly deserved legacy as the most anti-Israel president in American history.

The literal wording of the U.N. resolution would push Israel to its 1949 armistice lines, which are militarily indefensible, and end Israel's viability. It would expel Israelis, and all Jews, out of ancient Jerusalem and their holiest site, the Western Wall, and lead to the expulsion of 600,000 Israelis from their land and homes. It will never happen, but Obama is inviting international courts and the anti-Israel EU to sanction and boycott Israel. In today's toxic world of leftist judicial activism, that would happen.

The Wall St. Journal:

No longer needing Jewish votes, Mr. Obama was free, finally, to punish the Jewish state in a way no previous President has done. No effort to rescind the resolution … will succeed because of Russia's and China's vetoes. Instead, the resolution will live on as Barack Obama's cat's paw, offering support in every European capital, international institution and U.S. university campus to bully Israel with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

Andrew McCarthy argues that the U.N. resolution is legally indefensible (not that legality has ever stopped Obama), as these territories are not "occupied," but "disputed" under international law. The word "occupation" is Arab propaganda. McCarthy is apoplectic:

It is Islamist-leftist dogma that Israel's millennia of attachment to its homeland count for nothing. Adding a final shameful chapter to a foreign-policy record that already runneth over with them, Barack Obama on Friday abandoned America's commitment to Israel's security, and to the vindication of democracy over sharia-supremacist aggression. In an act of cowardly venom…The resolution undertakes to render our ally indefensible.



I don't believe that this resolution will live on. The victor in a struggle between the U.N. and President Trump is foreordained. Trump will beat Obama's attack, not just this one time, but in the years to come, on many fronts, as Obama is free to act openly as a socialist agitator (that's what a community organizer is, folks). That Obama chose Israel as a first battleground is one more example of how tone-deaf he is to the American heart.

President-Elect Trump has surrounded himself with a powerhouse of cabinet ministers and advisers, the most successful men to ever serve a president. They have set themselves to take on ISIS and Iran. Palestinian maneuvering at the U.N. is small potatoes and will be dealt with appropriately.

The U.N. will find their U.S. funding cut by Congress. The Palestinians will find they are worse off than before, that Obama's support will bring them worthless victories and real-world grief.

Many senators are calling for consequences to the United Nations, none more eloquently than Senator Tom Cotton (hat tip: Power Line):

President Obama is personally responsible for this anti-Israel resolution. His diplomats secretly coordinated the vote, yet he doesn't even have the courage of his own convictions to vote for it. ... This resolution ... targeting Israel for building homes in Jerusalem, its own capital, while not specifically addressing Palestinian incitement of and financial support for terrorism. ... [T]his resolution surpasses even the infamous "Zionism is Racism" ... in its irrational obsession with the Jewish state.

Wimpy Obama thinks he handed the Palestinians a killing weapon. Instead, he has guaranteed that Trump will take on the Palestinians sooner. Trump will drain the diplomatic swamp that has normalized Palestinian hate. Knowing this, Obama tried to pre-empt Trump's intended change of course with this U.N. resolution.

Trump will be the first president to stop pushing the Palestinian's anti-Semitic cause. The Palestinian jihad against Israel was launched by Hitler's Third Reich. Adolf Eichmann himself traveled to the Mideast to focus the Moslem Brotherhood's jihadi rage on Jews. Decades before there were "occupied territories," Yasser Arafat was trained by ex-Nazi officers to destroy Israel.

President-elect Trump's new ambassador, David Friedman, is even more outspoken than Trump, has no illusions, and will break the false diplomatic tradition that Palestinians are a legitimate national movement.

Obama will find he has not even slowed down building in the so-called settlements. If not for the propaganda war against Israel, they would be called neighborhoods and suburbs of Jerusalem. The Jerusalem Planning and Construction Committee told reporters they are not intimidated and will be voting for 5,600 new housing units in East Jerusalem this week. They look forward to a friendly Trump administration that will not give them grief if they start a nice little building boom in East Jerusalem.

It will also be interesting to see how Obama's U.N. move plays out politically in America. Liberal Jewish organizations have been behaving bizarrely over Trump's victory. In a shocking repudiation of their traditional political neutrality, 11 groups including the biggies the ADL, the Reform movement, and Hadassah, recently joined a fringe Soros BDS group to boycott the community Chanukah Party because it was at Trump's D.C. hotel.

It is entirely possible that this U.N. resolution will reverse that momentum. It will force Jewish Democrats into a bipartisan coalition with Trump. It seemed there were no limits to liberal Jews' willingness to betray Israel and Jewish interests (think Iran deal) in the service of the Democratic Party, but Obama may have found the limit.

The well known liberal Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz voted for Obama twice. He now calls Obama "nasty."

Dershowitz said he met with Obama previously, and he was promised he would "always have Israel's back." "I didn't realize what [Obama] meant is that he would have [their] back to stab them in the back, and he just stabbed them in the back," Dershowitz said.

Personal anecdote: An unhinged Hillary supporter who had been peppering a conservative friend with anti-Trump emails called in tears, saying she can no longer consider herself a Democrat.

Obama's betrayal came on the eve of Chanukah. Jews are sensitive to our holidays being occasions for attack. Roseanne Barr tweeted:

nazis enacted anti jewish laws on the eve of jewish holidays-exactly as @POTUS has done on eve of Hanukkah.

Israel's survival cannot be harmed by Obama's puny malice. This is how Israel responded at the U.N.: