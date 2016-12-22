His problem is that he constantly dissents from the Castro dictatorship and prefers to do it his way, a crime in Cuba, unless "your way" is another way of praising the government.

A few posts ago, we mentioned that "El Sexto", a popular singer in Cuba, was arrested for celebrating the death of Castro.

Last week, Kimberley Motley, a human rights lawyer in the U.S., went down to defend "El Sexto".

She was detained and released. Then the Cuban government expelled her from the island.

Let's say that Ms Motley was given a very quick education on what happens in Cuba. She concluded with a tweet:

"US shouldn't lift restricts if Cuban gov unwilling 2 follow human rts"

My friend Carlos Eire quotes Ms. Motley saying that what is going on in Cuba is "legally and morally reprehensible.”

So what's going on in Cuba since the U.S. flag went up in Havana? We have seen an effort to shut down dissent, as my friends at Cuba Exile Quarter are reporting:

Cuba may have become a celebrity magnet over the past two years but Cubans began to flee the island in huge numbers that had not been seen since the Clinton Administration. The reason for the exodus can be seen in the dramatic increase in politically motivated arbitrary detentions in Cuba during the Obama Administration that has coincided with the Castro regime's heightened violence against Cubans who dissent.

All of these violations of human rights are taking place within sight of the U.S. flag at the U.S. embassy opened not long ago.

Who could have believed this? The U.S. flag goes up and everyone is talking about a new day. At the same time, more dissidents get thrown in jail and the regime cracks down on anyone willing to disagree.

Too bad that Ms. Motley was arrested and given a real taste of Cuba. Perhaps she will come back and join the rest of us who do not want this dictatorship to be subsidized any longer by the U.S.

Good luck to "El Sexto", another person standing up to the regime.

