No Brain Required to Import Terrorists

One of life’s great mysteries is the fact that people with high intelligence scores are so often stupid -- not just stupid, but breathtakingly so. I have seen it in my personal and professional life, as I am sure that you have also. Examples abound. Here is just one. I once worked for an organization that was obviously failing. A concerned, high-ranking person asked me if I had noticed any problems in the company. I listed several, all of them significant. He then gave me a blank stare, and said something to the effect, Good, I’m glad to see there are no problems -- and walked away.

Here is a more serious one, one which you also, no doubt, have noticed. For decades now, Islamic radicalism has been a dominant factor in worldwide terrorism. It is so blatantly obvious that no one, we would think, could possibly have missed it. Yet, seemingly intelligent people steadfastly refuse -- absolutely refuse -- to acknowledge that fact. Absurd excuses are made for cold-blooded murderers who ruthlessly kill and maim innocent children, women and men, and who do so not only without remorse, but with glee. Barack Obama has suggested that the problem stems from unemployment among young Arab men. Others blame oppression by Israelis. Western imperialism is cast as the villain. How about the Crusades? By blaming everyone except the terrorists themselves, it then became logical, in a distorted way, to import young Arab men by the hundreds of thousands into Europe, and by the many thousands into the United States. Once they got here, the reasoning went, they would adopt Western values, and peacefully prosper by doing so. As the imported terrorists began racking up their macabre toll of murders, rapes and other violent crimes, one would think that this would have had some impact upon those who imported them, a decent sense of regret. No. Instead, the woman who almost became the U.S. president had vowed to import even more of them. More! Angela Merkel of Germany did in fact import about a million into the nation she leads, and at long last the German people are beginning to take some notice, despite the attempts of their government to conceal the rape statistics which skyrocketed after the mass immigration. The German government response: German women should dress more modestly. My thought: perhaps they should wear burkahs, and never go out of the house without a male relative. After all, that’s what they do in Mecca, don’t they? The theory seems to have been that imported Arabs would adopt Western values, and assimilate into Western culture, as have immigrant Asians and Africans. Are Arabs any different? Of course they are. You and I know that. When we see news video of throngs of Arab men ranting in the streets of London, demanding that Shariah law be imposed, it becomes obvious that assimilation is the last thing these people desire. Instead, they insist that we must submit ourselves to their way of life, and by extension, death. We finally have an incoming president who recognizes the obvious, and is unafraid to give voice to those of us who also notice it. Like us, he has been ridiculed and vilified for mentioning it. We expect him to act decisively and swiftly to end the inexplicable stupidity, the madness, by which our previous leaders got so many of us killed. For the first time in years, I am optimistic.