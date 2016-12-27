MSNBC host Jacob Soboroff asked Waters whether she agreed with incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D., N.Y.) strategy of working with the Trump administration on areas they can find agreement.

“No, absolutely. I do not agree. I tell you that been a problem in my party that when we are in power, we are nice. We bend over backwards to work with people,” Waters said. “Trump has stepped on everybody. He has no respect for his own colleagues, let alone those on the opposite side of the aisle.” (snip)

“I have no intention of pretending everything is alright and that we are going to work together. For me, as the ranking member of the Financial Service Committee, where he said he’s going to bring down Dodd-Frank and he’s going to get rid of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, I am going to fight him every inch of the way,” Waters said.