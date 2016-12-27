David Keyes, spokesman for Netanyahu, said Arab sources, among others, informed Israel of Obama's involvement in the resolution:

Israel has accused Obama of deliberately orchestrating the drafting and push for the U.N. resolution that condemned Israel for its settlement policy.

"We have rather ironclad information from sources in both the Arab world and internationally that this was a deliberate push by the United States and in fact they helped create the resolution in the first place…"

The effect of the resolution is to label the settlement area "occupied territory," which means that the U.N. agrees with the Palestinian position that Israel is illegally occupying land because that belongs to the Palestinians. This puts Israel at a severe disadvantage in negotiating with the Palestinians; it implies that the U.N. effectively recognizes the borders that existed before the 1967 war. The resolution can also subject Israel to economic sanctions from members of the U.N.

This is a deliberate betrayal of Israel, one of our strongest allies, and the only democracy in the Middle East. This resolution does not advance, but weakens the national security of the United States and Israel. It is consistent with Obama's deal with Iran that leaves Iran's nuclear program in place and gave Iran 150 billion dollars, rescinded sanctions, and gave Iran another billion in ransom money. Iran thanked us by harassing our ships, seizing one of our ships and humiliating our sailors.

When Obama promised to fundamentally transform our country, we did not know that also meant abandoning and betraying Israel, our ally, and rewarding Iran, the chief sponsor of radical Islamist terrorism since 1979.

Obama has also deliberately betrayed one of the strongest and loyal groups supporting the Democratic Party: American Jews. Of course, he did this after the November election.

Congress should immediately declare via legislation that it rejects the resolution and supports Israel. The initiative would pass overwhelmingly. Obama needs to be publicly rebuked by Congress.

Obama has created another problem for Trump because the Trump administration will have to work to rescind the U.N. resolution. We should cut off funding for the U.N. if it does not rescind.

We must make clear to the world that Obama does not speak for the United States on this issue.