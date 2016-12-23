While speaking on the British radio show " Thought for the Day ," the future King of Britain, Prince Charles, said that Christians should be more mindful of Islam and Muhammad during the holidays.

Prince Charles, who is slated to be the formal head of the Church of England, is behaving like a proper dhimmi, spouting P.C. nonsense. Justin Holcomb reports on Townhall :

"Normally at Christmas we think of the Birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. I wonder though if this year we might remember how the story of the nativity unfolds, with the fleeing of the holy family to escape violent persecution. And we might also remember that when the prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina he was seeking the freedom for himself and his followers to worship. Whichever religious path we follow, the destination is the same – to value and respect the other person, accepting their right to live out their peaceful response to the love of God," he said.

This is wrong on so many counts. Mohammed wasn’t seeking freedom; he was seeking the ability to rule and coerce others to worship his way. He was expelled – he didn’t migrate – and freedom was not what he sought. “Islam” means “submission,” and that is the very opposite of “freedom.”

And no, despite all the liberal pabulum, the destination of all religions is not the same. Islam specifically seeks a global theocracy. Some religions liberate, while others enslave.

Can Queen Elizabeth just skip over Charles and award the throne to her grandson as she abdicates?