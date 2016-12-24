And how great the relief Working for one who believes in Loyalty, heritage, true to his kind come what may

These are the opening lyrics to the finale of the musical Chess, written im 1984 by Tim Rice, music by Benny Anndersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, but not produced until 1986. It was a Cold War drama set within the subculture of international competitive chess. It was a biting metaphor for the struggle between communism and freedom. Many of the show's lyrics are curiously appropriate for our current political environment. Americans have just elected a straightforward American. His supporters are experiencing great relief for Mr. Trump's loyalty and heritage.

It's the weak who accept Tawdry untruths about freedom Prostituting themselves Chasing a spurious starlight Trinkets in airports sufficient to lead them astray.

Obama's supporters who elected him twice bought into his tawdry untruths about freedom. Obama is not a man who cherishes freedom. Not one bit. For eight years he has prostituted himself across the world, apologizing for America's "sins,' over-regulating us to the point of madness, and restricting more and more of the freedom we once took for granted. He is chasing what he has assumed would be his illustrious legacy. That it will not be. Obama's legacy will be one of failure on every front: domestic, economic, foreign policy, race and culture.

President Obama has ruined American health care. He has destroyed the Middle East, enabled genocide with little response or discernible care. He has prostituted himself to Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism, and smoothed their expedited their path to nuclear weapons. He has betrayed Israel at every turn. What he and Samantha Power did today at the UN is unconscionable. Obama has done everything in his power to undermine Israel's security for eight years. He is but a trinket that has led his supporters astray.

As you watch yourself caring About a minor sporting triumph, sharing Your win with esoterics, Paranoids, hysterics Who don't pay attention to What goes on around them They leave the ones they love the way they found them A normal person must dismiss you with disgust And weep for those who trusted you.

Shockingly to the left, Obama's priorities are anathema to most of the American people. He did not lift a finger to stop the genocide of Christians throughout the Middle East by ISIS but has imported tens of thousands of Muslim refugees, some of whom will most certainly terrorize us. He has allowed tens of thousands of migrants from Central America to enter the country and stay at taxpayer expense. He has released thousands of criminal illegal immigrants onto the streets of our communities where they daily commit more crimes. He has commuted the sentences of hundreds of violent criminals. Is it any wonder that the crime rate is rising in all major cities?

He has forced abortion, gay marriage, transgender bathrooms, etc. on a population, the majority of which cherish their traditional values. He loathes both Christianity and Judaism and is tolerant only of Islam. The man, from day one, has set out to submarine, to adulterate, our nation, to make it into something it was never meant to be. He wanted to take us down a few pegs and he has. But enough American voters have spoken. They are done with the self-righteous, narcissistic young President who had so much pride in his community activist past that he believed himself to be the next Saul Alinsky, as if that was a good thing! Alinsky was as wanna-be Che Guevera and Fidel Castro.

This election campaign was not, politics are not,

A model of decorum and tranquility Become like any other sport A battleground for rival ideologies To slug it out with glee.

Trump's supporters, those "deplorables" for whom the Left has so much contempt did not need to slug it out, they just voted...with glee.