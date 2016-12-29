« A warrior's tale to make you feel good | Drexel University’s white genocide nightmare in 2017 »
December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds’ death reminds us of the importance of the will to live

By Thomas Lifson

We don’t ordinarily pay much attention to celebrity deaths around here, unless there is a political angle to them. But death of 84 year-old Debbie Reynolds following on the passing of her daughter Carrie Fisher is so intensely human and heart-breaking that it becomes a signal event in the culture, one from which meaning will be drawn, mostly privately.

I doubt that I am at all unusual in having seen a loved one give up the will to live and rapidly pass away, usually in the senior years from some condition that was chronic but seemingly under control. Most often a spouse dies and the mate soon follows.

One lesson here is that our emotional state directly affects our physical health. But beyond that dry language lies something more elemental: life is an active choice.  There is something deeply buried, some call it the survival instinct, that impels us to  choose life  -- for ourselves, at least – instinctively. But life takes its toll and can blunt that instinct, even smother it.

I have to wonder, as an observer of the mass psychosis of Trump Derangement Syndrome, if there might be a public health dimension ahead, owing to a diminution of the will to live on the part of the more unstable political extremists on the left. It really does appear as if large numbers of leftists/feminists/elitists are being driven mad with their grief. If President Trump thrives in office, is there a danger of people on the left simply giving up on their will to live and falling victim to the health challenges a healthy psyche would help overcome?

I am not wishing for lefty genocide; quite the contrary, I want help for these people.

