Christmas was awesome! Since moving to Florida 16 years ago, this was Mary's and my first Christmas back to Baltimore for the annual Christmas Eve festivities at my dad's home. My four younger siblings, their kids, and their grandkids were there. The Millennial girls prepared a delicious homemade feast. We joined hands in a huge circle for Dad to say grace.

"Here we are as in olden days, happy golden days, of yore..."

Dad, 89, caught me by surprise. Passing the baton of family leadership, Dad said his time was running out, and they should come to me as patriarch of the family.

I'm a mystery to many in my family: the embarrassing traitorous black political activist they see in the media bashing their beloved Obama. So when patriarch Dad said this is my beloved son, hear ye him, that was huge. It is a responsibility I take very seriously.

As chairman of the Conservative Campaign Committee, I am with our team in a secured underground bunker in an undisclosed location, planning our strategy for assisting the implementation of The 100 Day Plan (Donald Trump's Contract With The American Voter). Just kidding about the bunker.

While I did not become a Christian preacher like my dad, politics is my ministry. This battle goes beyond Democrats vs. Republicans, conservatives vs. liberals. We battle not against flesh and blood, but spiritual wickedness in high places: good vs. evil. No, I am not saying everything Republican is good. I am saying 99% of the modern Democratic Party's agenda is anti-God, anti-America, and anti-traditional wholesome values. If you believe you're a chicken trapped in a human body, count on the Democrats to pass legislation to fund your feather implants and force us to celebrate your chickenization.

During the debates, Trump said partial-birth abortion is wrong. Hillary's shocking retort was a woman has the right to kill her baby on the day of delivery. Then she used the left's tactic of attempting to brand anyone who thinks otherwise a male Neanderthal who hates women. Evil, folks.

Trump's landslide electoral victory was clearly a repudiation of the left's agenda, from forcing Americans to allow men to use restrooms with their daughters to dethroning America as the world power.

I am convinced that many still do not comprehend the Left's disdain for us normal Americans, God, traditional family, and country. Forcing the left's minority agenda down our throats is all that matters, trumping national security and American lives. Therefore, no tactic is too deadly, divisive, or evil. This is the arena in which we fight. Some on our side still don't get it, wanting to bring an olive branch or a knife to a gun fight.

With blood coming out of their eyes from hate and rage, the left is committed 24/7 to branding Trump's election illegitimate and blocking our 100 Day Plan.

Leftist actor Charlie Sheen tweeted that he wishes for the death of Trump.

Extreme leftist Democrat Rep. Maxine Walters vowed, "I'm going to fight him every inch of the way!"

Make no mistake about it, folks: all the left's vitriol against Trump is really their hatred for us, everyday Americans. CNN's hate-filled leftist Van Jones slandered Trump voters, calling them angry white racists against a changing country and a black president.

Even leftist columnist Maureen Dowd had to admit that this election was Americans rejecting Obama's and the left's agenda. "Mr. Trump received over 62 million votes, not all of them cast by homophobes, Islamaphobes, racists, sexists, misogynists or any other "ists."

So here we are, folks. The inauguration is weeks away. The left, true to its evil nature, is still being obstructive, spewing fear and hate, including celebs refusing to perform at the inauguration. Fine. This is God's way of providing an opportunity for other deserving artists.

I'm so excited about 2017. However, the left ain't stoppin', and they ain't goin' away. I cannot express enough how crucially important it is that we stay alert and protective of our 100 Day Plan, doing everything legally possible to push it through.

I feel like singing, "Happy days are here again...The skies above are clear again...So let's sing a song of cheer again...Happy days are here again!"