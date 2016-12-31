‘Celebrate our successes and look forward to the revolution rolling into 2017,’ with Nigel Farrage

The flip side of schadenfreude is gloating. Both are seductive, pleasurable, and dangerous to the souls of those who overindulge. Yet both have an irresistible pull, especially after years of abuse by those being humiliated as the butt of the jokes. If there is a day to overindulge, it is New Year’s Eve. And in the political sphere there is a huge cohort that has been demonized, degraded, and all but destroyed at the hands of people richer, more famous, and more powerful.

So here is a little guilty pleasure from Nigel Farrage, a man I love to listen to. I am a sucker for an educated English accent, though I hate to admit it. In this video on Twitter, he addresses a British audience, and speaks mostly of Brexit, which his party, the UKIP (UK Independence Party), won, and which therefore he no longer needs to lead. But he is also addressing the prospects for nationalist parties aware of the threat of jihad in other countries, specifically addressing the prospects of Marine LePen in France. As 2016 draws to a close, celebrate our successes and look forward to the revolution rolling into 2017. pic.twitter.com/cYleKhFJGH — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 31, 2016