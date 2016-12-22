The problem is, none of these things happened.

Ever since the election of Donald Trump, more and more Muslims have imagined themselves being attacked by roving gangs of Trump supporters. A woman claimed that men shouting "Trump! Trump! Trump!" tried to steal her hijab. A Muslim University of Michigan student claimed that men threatened to set her on fire if she didn't take off her hijab. A minor YouTube celebrity Muslim accused Delta airlines of kicking him off a flight for speaking on the phone in Arabic.

Security video showed that the "Trump! Trump! Trump!" attackers did not exist.

Yasmin Seweid, 18, is charged with obstructing governmental administration and filing a false report, according to a high-ranking police source. Seweid, who lives in Nassau County, had claimed the hateful drunks shouted, "Trump! Trump!" and called her a "terrorist" as they tried to steal her headscarf. "Go back to your country!" she said they shouted during the supposed Dec. 1 attack. But when cops tried to confirm her story by checking surveillance video, they determined that her story didn't add up. Hate-crimes investigators called the Baruch College business major in on Wednesday to work on another sketch of her "attackers," and confronted her with the inconsistencies, another source said. That's when she cracked, admitting she had been out late drinking with friends and made up the attack story to distract her angry father, sources said. Seweid had been having problems with her strict Muslim Egyptian family in North New Hyde Park because she is becoming "Westernized," one source said. Those problems were aggravated when they learned she was dating a Catholic, the source said.

It sounds like a crowd of Trump supporters might be safer than her living room, don't you think?

And the attacker who threatened to light a Muslim on fire? Also fictional:

A University of Michigan student who told police that a stranger threatened to set her on fire if she didn't remove her hijab could soon face a felony charge for false reporting. Police say there is no evidence proving the student's report to authorities in November, when she claimed that an intoxicated man threatened her outside the Ann Arbor campus. After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos, investigators with the Ann Arbor and University of Michigan police departments and the FBI found "numerous inconsistencies" with the student's statements, according to a news release.

And the Muslim YouTube star who claimed he was kicked off a Delta flight merely for speaking Arabic on the phone? Well, witnesses are contesting that account, and this young man has a checkered history:

A viral video of a man escorted from a Delta Airlines flight supposedly for speaking in Arabic is the work of Adam Saleh, a popular YouTube prankster with a history of admittedly fake videos and intentionally provocative antics on airplanes. Saleh has previously admitting to faking at least two videos on his YouTube channel, which boasts 1.6 million followers. where he mainly posts videos of him performing pranks and publicity stunts. In 2014, he admitted that a video supposedly illustrating real-life "Islamophobia" from a New York police officer was a "dramatization." Former CNN host Soledad O'Brien posted to Twitter that she had a friend that was actually present on the flight who disputes Saleh's claims of racism... ... Saleh's critics discovered a tweet from 2013 claiming now-convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dhokar Tsarnaev was innocent.

Islamists use claims of victimization as a sword against our society, to strike out at any refusal to conform to the Islamist agenda of importing millions more of their comrades from the Middle East, building mosques and eventually "no go" enclaves, as they have in Europe. I call what they do "Islamic victim porn."

With the election of Donald Trump, expect to see Islamic victim porn flooding the major media airwaves 24/7 for the next four years. Ironically, of course, Muslims are actually safer here than they are in the Middle East, because we don't yet have enough Muslims to have the kind of Muslim-on-Muslim wars they do there.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.