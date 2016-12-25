All-American holiday quiz

Welcome to the 2016 holiday edition of the American Thinker All American Family Quiz. After your holiday dinner, gather round the fire, break into two or three teams, each with a pencil and paper. Then designate a scorekeeper/umpire who can read the question to the teams. Each team should write their answer down and the completed answer sheets are to be scored by the scorekeeper. Not surprisingly, the team with the most points wins. And please turnoff your smartphones; looking up the answers on the Internet is absolut verboten. Please let me know how you like the questions in comments section: too easy, too hard, or just right.

“Thar Be (Nasty) Dragons Ahead!” Americana Identify these Americans: (3 points for each correct answer. Possible 18 points.) Husband E. Kimmel Aaron Copeland Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain John Bardeen, Walter Brattain, William Shockley Annie Leibovitz John Wesley Powell Identify these fictional Americans: (2 points for each correct answer. Possible 12 points.) Aunt Polly Boo Radley Dr. Edward Morbius Jack Ryan Sarah Brown, Sky Masterson J. R. Ewing What year did this happen: (3 points for each correct answer. Possible 18 points.) The Titanic sunk. Apollo 8 orbited the moon. Elvis Presley’s 45 rpm single “Jail House Rock” released. Dred Scot decision handed down by the Supreme Court. President James Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise. Sir Francis Drake landed in present-day California. True or False (3 points for each correct answer. Possible 18 points.) Phoenix, Arizona is north of Atlanta, Ga. Idaho is larger than Kansas (square miles-land and water) Wyoming is larger than Oregon (square miles-land and water) Vermont has a smaller population than North Dakota (2010 Census) Richmond, Va. is north of San Francisco, Ca. American Trivia (4 points for each correct answer. Possible 20 points.) Where was the Declaration of Independence stored after Pearl Harbor? Who was Clyde Tombaugh? Mark Twain was a riverman’s phrase for water found to be this deep. The Battle of Sharpsburg is also known by this name. What US National Park and Preserve is larger than Denali, Yellowstone, Yosemite, Grand Canyon and Glacier combined? Odd and Odder: (5 points for each correct answer. Possible 50 points.) What does this equation represent? CH 4 [g] + 2 O 2 [g] -> CO 2 [g] + 2 H 2 O[g] + energy KA-BAR manufactures what consumer product? Aaron Rodgers and what AFL quarterback threw for six touchdowns in a half? Which moon crater is older, Tycho or Copernicus? Selvage, SNTS, DNTS, and rick rack are terms used in what business? Frenched, moons, zoomies and dago are common terms in this business. According to Wiki, nineteen out of the top twenty most watched shows in TV history were Super Bowls. What is the only non-Super Bowl TV show on this most watched list? Fill in the next name on this list. John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Aaron Burr, and _____________? Paul, “Cat”, Doc and Mr. Yunioshi are characters in what film? From Forest Hill, Queens, Johnny, Joey, Dee-Dee and Tommy have all passed away. 2 points for the band’s name, 3 points for the sound they defined. The Book Faire: (2 points each for Title, Author, and Year of Publication. Possible 36 points.) “HARI SELDON- ..born in the 11,998th year of the Galactic Era, Died 12,069”. “Renowned curator Jacques Saunière staggered through the vaulted archway of the museum's Grand Gallery. He lunged for the nearest painting he could see, a Caravaggio”. “If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; that is where they should be. Now put the foundations under them.” “But you know, happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” (Double points question!) “Time is the substance I am made of. Time is a river which sweeps me along, but I am the river; it is a tiger which destroys me, but I am the tiger; it is a fire which consumes me, but I am the fire.” “Bond, James Bond !” (3 points for each correct answer. Possible 16 points.) Odd Job was Goldfinger’s famous henchman. What nationality was Odd Job? Before carrying a Walther PPK, Bond used what make of sidearm? What four ingredients, as listed in the 1953 book “Casino Royal”, should be “shaken, not stirred?” (One point for each correct ingredient, four points possible) According to boxofficemojo.com, what three James Bond films, adjusted for inflation, are in included in the list of the top 200 domestic “grossing” movies of all time? (One point for each correct movie) Name the actress who played each of these Bond characters. Jinx, Teresa di Vicenzo, and Xenia Onatopp. (One point for each correct actress.) Name the actor/actress who played these characters. (5 points for a correct answer, 30 possible points) C.J. Cregg Josh Lyman Lou Grant Marko Ramius Rosalyn Rosenfeld Odo Name the Country (5 points for a correct answer, 40 possible points.) K2 - (You will need to name both countries to score the five points) Angel Falls The Old City Of Acre Torres del Paine National Park Golden Gate Highlands National Park Melk Abby Easter Island Aruba The Last Chance Café (6 points for each question, Possible 36 points.) What was the seventeenth state admitted to the Union? One point for each of these state’s capitols. Ohio, Vermont, Washington, North Dakota, Maine, and Mississippi. Name the other six countries of Central America, not including Panama. (One point for each correct answer) The Ocean of Storms roughly covers 1.5 million square miles. Name the first two men to walk on the Ocean of Storms 67. A “super” walk off grand slam is when a player on the home team comes to the plate and hits a grand slam when trailing by three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning (except one, which happened in the 10th inning), thus winning the game. In the history of major league baseball, how many “super” walk-off grand slams have occurred? Choose one: a) 10 or less b) between 11 and 25 or c) more than 26 and less than 40. 68. Put these six musicians in birth order. Oldest to youngest. Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, and Mick Jagger. 69. Bonus Question (7 points) In what constellation is M13 located? Amswers: Commander-in-chief of the U.S. fleet, Pearl Harbor, on December 7, 1941. Aaron Copland was one of the most important figures in American music during the second quarter of the twentieth century, both as a composer and as a spokesman who was concerned about making Americans aware of the importance of music. He won the Pulitzer Prize for music in 1945. [ was an Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain (born Lawrence Joshua Chamberlain, September 8, 1828 – February 24, 1914)was an American college professor from the State of Maine , who volunteered during the American Civil War to join the Union Army . He is most well known for his gallantry at the Battle of Gettysburg , which earned him the Medal of Honor The scientists responsible for the 1947 invention of the transistor. Annie Leibovitz, considered one of America's best portrait photographers. An American explorer who led two expeditions down the Colorado River and its canyons in the ninetieth century. Tom Sawyers aunt (and guardian). From “ To Kill A Mockingbird,” Boo is recluse who never sets foot outside his house; Boo dominates the imaginations of Jem, Scout, and Dill. He is a powerful symbol of goodness swathed in an initial shroud of creepiness, leaving little presents for Scout and Jem and emerging at an opportune moment to save the children. Character played by Walter Pidgeon, in the classic 1956 movie, “Forbidden Planet.” Tom Clancy’s famous Cold War CIA spy and super-hero protagonist. Lead characters from the musical “Guys and Dolls.” Larry Hagman’s morally corrupt character on “Dallas” 1912 1968 1957 1857 1820 1579 False True False True False Ft. Knox Discovered the planet Pluto All are correct: 2 fathoms, 12 feet, or 3.7 meters. Antietam Wrangell – St.Elias - 13.176 million acres. A simple combustion reaction for methane, which releases carbon dioxide, water vapor and energy. Hunting and military knives. Daryle Lamonica , Oakland Raiders, 10/19/1969 Copernicus is over 800 million years old, Tycho is around 108 million years old. Sewing and clothing design. Either answer is correct. Building and designing hot rods. M*A*S*H, Finale, 2-8-1983 George Clinton – these are the first four Vice-Presidents. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” The Ramones, and the puck rock sound. “Foundation”, Isaac Asimov, 1951 “ The Da Vinci Code”, Dan Brown, 2003 Walden, Henry David Thoreau, 1854 “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” J.K. Rowling, 1999 “Labyrinths: Selected Stories and Other Writings”, Jorge Luis Borges, any year between 1940 and 1965 is correct. Korean Beretta Three measures of Gordon’s gin, one measure of vodka, half a measure of Kina Lillet, and a large thin slice of lemon peel. Thunderball, Goldfinger and Skyfall Halle Berry, Diana Rigg, and Famke Janssen Allison Janney Bradley Whitford Ed Asner Sean Connery Jennifer Lawrence René Auberjonois China and Pakistan Venezuela Israel Chile South Africa Austria Chile Holland or the Netherlands Ohio Columbus, Montpelier, Olympia, Bismark, Augusta, Jackso Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica Alan Bean and Pete Conrad C (28) Babe Ruth hit a “super” walk off grand slam in 1925. Johnny Cash 2/26/1932, Elvis Presley 1/8/1935, Buddy Holly 9/7/1936, John Lennon 10/9/1940, Bob Dylan 5/24/1941, Mick Jagger 7/26/1943. Hercules