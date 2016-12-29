I recommend watching the whole ceremony, but as a contributor to the American Thinker, I especially appreciate this part.

The recent joint ceremony at Pearl Harbor featuring Japan's Prime Minister Abe and President Obama was a fitting tribute to both countries. President Obama has come a long way since he incorrectly asserted that we had forced Emperor Hirohito to sign the instrument of surrender ending World War II. It may have been his finest moment as president.

Our alliance has never been stronger. In good times and in bad we have been there for each other. Recall five years ago, when a wall of water bore down on Japan and reactors in Fukushima melted. America’s men and women in uniform were there to help our Japanese friends.

Not a single “I” in the whole sentence.

Bravo!