« The Jewish voter as the Democratic Party's battered spouse | Politico can't find a flattering photo of Donald Trump »
December 25, 2016

A little Irish girl's amazing Christmas song goes viral

By M. Catharine Evans

A Christian rock band from Kansas, USA and a 10-year-old girl with autism from Donaghadee in County Down,  Northern Ireland have just given the world a profound and amazing Christmas present. 

In the true spirit of the season, a video of little Kaylee Rodgers singing the band Cloverton's alternative lyrics to Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" has touched the lives of over 2 million people worldwide. 

How impossibly opportune that a child should demonstrate to a world in crisis the indomitable human spirit and the true message of Christmas.

Listen and enjoy Kaylee and the Killard House School Choir:

A Christian rock band from Kansas, USA and a 10-year-old girl with autism from Donaghadee in County Down,  Northern Ireland have just given the world a profound and amazing Christmas present. 

In the true spirit of the season, a video of little Kaylee Rodgers singing the band Cloverton's alternative lyrics to Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" has touched the lives of over 2 million people worldwide. 

How impossibly opportune that a child should demonstrate to a world in crisis the indomitable human spirit and the true message of Christmas.

Listen and enjoy Kaylee and the Killard House School Choir:

RECENT VIDEOS

More Videos »