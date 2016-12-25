A little Irish girl's amazing Christmas song goes viral

A Christian rock band from Kansas, USA and a 10-year-old girl with autism from Donaghadee in County Down, Northern Ireland have just given the world a profound and amazing Christmas present. In the true spirit of the season, a video of little Kaylee Rodgers singing the band Cloverton's alternative lyrics to Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" has touched the lives of over 2 million people worldwide.

How impossibly opportune that a child should demonstrate to a world in crisis the indomitable human spirit and the true message of Christmas. Listen and enjoy Kaylee and the Killard House School Choir: