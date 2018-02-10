The Ignorance of Atheism

Atheism is the slavish and simple-minded embrace of ignorance. When people call themselves "atheists" today, what they really mean is Christophobes, people with an irrational hatred and fear of Christianity. The arguments they make against Christianity are both bizarre and silly. Consider first the macabre atheistic position that only stupid people believe in God (i.e., Christianity). Until the latter part of the 19th century, virtually all great scientists were extraordinarily devout Christians. Indeed, the scientific method itself was created by Roger Bacon, a Franciscan friar. Buridan, a priest, perfected the scientific principle of impetus and answered many questions about the revolving of our planet. Ockham created the idea, the heart of modern science, that the most simplified explanation for phenomena ought to be considered the truest.

Science long was exclusively the province of devout Christians, and the greatest scientists, like Newton, Maxwell, and Kelvin, were also profoundly religious individuals whose faith was greater than that of most people of their time. Even through the modern age, important scientists have been Christians. The contrast with atheism is stark. Until the modern age, there were virtually no atheist scientists worth mentioning. Atheism, instead, proved an obstacle to scientific thought. Most prominent was the wiliness of atheists to lie. Lacking any divine overseer to perceive and punish mendacity, virtually all atheists – Nazis, Soviets, Maoists, fascists and our indigenous atheists – have been willing to lie and to conceal if the subterfuge is deemed in the interest of a greater cause. An excellent example is the myth that Medieval Christians believed that the Earth is flat. This defamation was created out of whole cloth during the middle of the 19th century by atheists in America and France. The reality, visible to anyone who even browses Medieval history honestly, is that not only did Christians know that the Earth is round, but the objection to Christopher Columbus's plans revolved around his misconception of the size of the Earth – and Columbus was wrong, and his critics were right. Another example is Darwinism, the panacea for huge acres of atheism. Two lies are involved in the atheist defense of Darwinism. First, the problems initially seen by critics of Darwin almost two centuries ago have grown more valid with time just as Darwinism has grown more dubious over time. This is deliberately suppressed by institutions claiming the mantle of "science" while behaving as ideological cadres. Ben Stein's Expelled: No Intelligence Allowed is an excellent explanation of this oppression of scientific dissent.