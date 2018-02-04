The Democrats' Defense of the Indefensible

The "memo" has been released! Most of what is revealed within it is not surprising; much of this information has been out there for all to read for many months, almost a year, for those interested in getting to the bottom of this major scandal. But there were a few surprises, among them McCabe's admission that the fake dossier was primarily used to get the FISA warrant and the court was not told it was opposition research. The mainstream media have assiduously avoided reporting on any of it; their gullible and ill-informed readers and viewers needed to be kept in the dark. It is a sad commentary on the intellectual curiosity of leftists. To quote The Wiz, don't give them "no bad news." If they do not know it, have not read it, it does not exist. What is Uranium One? Who knows? What is the "dossier"? Never heard of it the Trump-haters say. They choose the bliss of ignorance. As for the memo, "is that all there is," they say. Nothing to see here. Move along. They pretend to be giddy but while flailing about like fish out of water, anyone can see that they are panicked. The Nunes memo, a summary of hundreds of pages of documents finally turned over to the Intelligence Committee, proves how dogged the left has been in covering up the crimes of the DNC, the Hillary Clinton campaign, the Obama administration, the FBI, the DOJ, and the State Dept. as they tried to prevent a Trump presidency, both before and after his election. The country has been badly served by its premier law enforcement institutions. Obama transformed them from the non-partisan agencies they were meant to be into partisan tools of the left. What does that mean? It means the abrogation of the Constitution, a particular objective of Obama. It means the primacy of illegal immigrants over the rights of native born and legal immigrant citizens. The Democrats need new voters who are wholly dependent upon them. It means they will do anything to further their open-borders agenda. It means they had to defeat Trump, who clearly loves the country as it was founded. He wants to make America great again. They still want to "fundamentally transform America, " Obama's stated goal. Obama made good on his promise to the detriment of us all. Trump is making good on his promise to undo all that nonsense that infected American life and the economy across the board.

The most confounding aspect of the response to "the memo" is the Left's hysteria over its release to the public. For days their adherents have been ranting and raving about the "national security" dangers, the damage it will do to "the investigation." They say it omits the underlying documents, that its talking points are taken out of context. They demand that those foundational documents be revealed. The Republicans say fine, release all of them. Uh-oh. That must mean that the underlying documents and transcripts prove the points made in the memo. The Democrats forgot to remember that. They, the left, operate on minute-to-minute cable news channel feed. They seem unable to foresee the consequences their feverish denials might have the next day. They always operate on the belief that the public is ignorant. They not only believe it, they count on it. Now that we have read the memo, it is clear there are no national security issues. That was a lie, a feint. The Democrats know very well that the swells at the FBI, DOJ, DNC, NSA, State, and the Clinton campaign contrived to sabotage the Trump candidacy and after the election to submarine his presidency. They not only approve of their various unconstitutional plans to subvert the electorate, they champion them. It's who they are. In their blinkered brains, pickled by the destructive ideology of leftism, they think they are wiser, smarter, and better than anyone on the political right. For the citizens between the coasts with regional issues the left cannot be bothered with, they have only disdain. They cannot imagine that those people matter, that their votes count. In their minds they are an annoyance. They hate that their votes count. The Left's fight against the publication of the memo was an idiotic ploy. They seem incapable of thinking even five minutes ahead of each day's talking points, ("the memo cherry-picked... etc." was repeated all day long on the left media) as though the future when the whole truth emerges is inconceivable to them. Adam Schiff has made himself into a national joke by mindlessly and relentlessly pushing the Trump/Russia collusion which clearly never existed. It was a setup from the beginning. So invested in his commitment to that fabricated meme, he has made himself a lifelong figure of ridicule. If late night comedy was not so ideologically far left, Schiff would be a staple subject of mockery. The memo lays out what actually occurred: our premier law enforcement institutions were weaponized by the Obama administration and the masters of those institutions came to believe themselves above the law. This cabal of our betters meant to override the voters should they elect the wrong person. Then we did elect the wrong person, the one we all like better than the one who lost. They wanted Hillary despite her forty-year record of venality. The rest of us wanted anyone but her. This despicable bunch of self-appointed guardians of leftist orthodoxy decided to fix things and instead fixed themselves as objects of infamy for the remainder of American history. They keep threatening that "if Trump fires Mueller it will cause a Constitutional crisis." Seems we are already there. The Democrats are defending the corruption of the FBI, the DOJ, and the State Dept. If that is not a Constitutional crisis what is?