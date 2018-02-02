The Center of the Web

Each day we learn about more corruption that occurred during the Obama administration. We know about the lies of Benghazi, the use of the IRS to target conservative groups, and the lies about Fast and Furious. It has been forgotten as old news, and was ignored by the mainstream media. We learned about Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s wife taking over $700,000 in campaign contributions from Clinton’s money man, Terry McCauliffe, for a minor state office. McCabe has been forced to resign, which is a discharge in employment law, presumably because of his involvement in the $700,000 coupled with the FISA warrant to spy on Trump associates, his meetings with FBI agents Peter Strzok and Linda Page, his role in whitewashing the investigation of Hillary’s email scandal, and the expected IG report.

We learned that Comey wrote the exoneration letter before he interviewed Hillary and other witnesses, how the letter was edited to remove Obama’s name as the recipient of Hillary’s emails from her unsecure email system, and how the letter was changed from “grossly negligent,” which is in the statute, to “extremely careless.” We learned that the unverified Steele “dossier,” paid for by Hillary, was most likely used in the application to get a FISA warrant to spy on Trump associates. None of these facts are even debated or challenged by the Hillary/Obama supporters. Instead the answer to any mention of this corruption is that Russian “meddled in our election.” It seems there is so much corruption, and on such a large scale involving the leadership of the FBI and DOJ, that we have become numb to new revelations. But the most important questions that need to be fully investigated by a grand jury is, how and why did all this occur? The intended beneficiaries of the whitewash Comey investigation, the efforts of Strzok, Page, McCabe, and the FISA warrant was to elect Hillary and protect the reputation of Obama. The conduct of Lynch, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, and others did not occur in a vacuum. There was a purpose and direction to it. The first question is, who benefits? The answer is, Hillary and Obama. The second question is, why did Lynch, Comey, Strzok, McCabe and others act to benefit Hillary and Obama? They did not risk their careers to do things they knew were illegal unless they were motivated to do so by their superiors, and they believed they would get away with it because they expected Hillary to win the Presidency. Obama set the stage when he announced publicly at the beginning of Comey’s investigation that Hillary made a mistake but did not intend to violate the law, and did not endanger national security. This was Obama’s marching order to Lynch and Comey. Comey’s exoneration letter reflected Obama’s statement. A coincidence? Lynch told Comey to use the word “matter” instead of investigation. This is not to say that all the parties met with Obama giving specific orders to each. Obama announced in public what he expected, and his Comey FBI and Lynch DOJ knew what Obama wanted and what they had to do. They were confident that Hillary would win. Think about it: McCabe took $700,000 for his wife’s campaign from Hillary’s money man when he was investigating Hillary. You do not have to be an FBI director to know this is wrong. Obama, Lynch, and Comey knew about the payment but did nothing. Comey wrote the exoneration letter, with Strzok’s editing, before the investigation was completed and before they questioned Hillary. And we are to believe Comey and Strzok thought this was legitimate FBI investigation? Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton met at the airport days before Hillary was questioned, not under oath, and cleared by Comey. But we are told that Lynch and Slick Willie talked about golf and grandchildren, not that Lynch told Willie not to worry. This bunch was so confident that they did what they wanted because they believed Hillary would win, and they were doing what Obama wanted: clear Hillary, attack Trump. This could not have happened without the knowledge and approval of Obama and Hillary. It is common sense. Obama announced the decision he expected about Hillary, and the sycophants at the DOJ and FBI produced the result. It is analogous to King Henry II saying: “Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest!” King Henry’s sycophants did what they believed their king wanted, with Thomas Becket paying the price. This is the worst political scandal in our history. The president and presidential candidate of the Democratic Party used the FBI and DOJ to help Hillary and attack Trump. Comey, Strzok, McCabe, Lynch, and others are the “buffers,” assisted by much of the media, protecting Obama and Hillary. The Democrats and their media friends have circled the wagons.