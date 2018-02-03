Paraphrasing Cato: The Democratic Party Must Be Destroyed

Prior to the Third Punic War against Carthage in the 2nd Century BC, Cato the Elder was said to have ended all his speeches in the Roman senate by saying, "Carthage must be destroyed." Notice, Cato did not say 'defeated' but 'destroyed.' What do you suppose motivated this distinguish statesman to take such an extreme position? It was that in the Second Punic War (218 to 201 BC), Rome came close to losing to the Carthaginians. In that war, Rome suffered a number of severe battlefield defeats at the hands of Hannibal's army, most notable being the Battle of Cannae, the worse Roman defeat in history. To Cato, Carthage, although defeated in the Second Punic War, was still a threat to the Republic of Rome. Let's move ahead in time. Today we see the depravity and anti-Americanism that is prevalent in today's Democratic Party is literally putting our constitutional republic at risk. Do you think that's an exaggeration? Let's take a look.

On social issues, the Democrats are the leading force of moral decay in America. They are the champion of such perverse things as unrestricted abortion, homosexual marriage, transgenderism, racial strife, and a God-hating form of radical secularism. They corrupt every institution in the U.S. with these 'novel' concepts from our schools to the military and everything in between. The one thing these initiatives all have in common is that they rot out the foundation of the Republic and undermine the family. When it comes to economic matters, Democratic policies suffocate growth through regulations, high taxes, and crony capitalism. In the party's view, personal self-sufficiency, independence, and holding a traditional family together are sins, while dependency on government is a virtue. Judging by their behavior, the only growth the Democrats applaud and work towards is growth in government, growth in the welfare rolls, and growth in the influx of Third-World immigrants into the country. I mmigration deserves a special comment. As is often correctly said, demographics is destiny. Look at the quantity and quality of the type of immigration that the Democrats push for. To the Democrats whose creed is 'diversity is strength,' America will be worthy only when its composition mirrors that of the United Nations. If such a suicidal attitude prevails, then the United States as we know it is gone. Do the Democrats care? If they do, it is only that the transformation isn't happening fast enough. As for the rule of law, the Democrats have no respect for it save for those instances where it might serve their purpose. And this lawless attitude is not reserved merely for Democratic politicians but extends to the would-be philosopher kings the Democrats want as judges. A man like the late Anthony Scalia who interprets the law as it is written (as is prescribed in the Constitution), is an anathema to Democrats. Judges like Scalia limit unconstitutional behavior. Democrats, on the other hand, want judges who turn the written law into loosey-goosey tools to remake the country according to their whims. When it comes to the corruption of legislating from the bench, the Democrats have been highly successful, due to an always complicit media and far too often a complacent Republican Party. In past presidential races since the 1980s, the only election results Democrats accepted as legitimate are the elections they win. To the Democrats, the presidencies of George W. Bush and Donald Trump were illegitimate. And the Democrats acted accordingly to the detriment of the country. This erodes the foundation of our electoral process which bodes ill for the nation. And what we are seeing today is an unprecedented example of Democrat lawlessness. Their operatives at high levels in the FBI, the Justice Department, and some intelligence agencies actually worked to derail the presidential campaign of Donald Trump and then continued to try to overturn the election results after he won. This is a staggering development that is now being exposed. Since the takeover of the Democrat Party by the McGovernites in the early 1970s, the Democrats have steadily drifted from the liberalism of Harry Truman and JFK to the dark leftwing darkness of Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid, Hillary Clinton and the rest. When in power, the Democrats are oppressors. Think of the abuses of the IRS, the EPA, and the FBI. When out of power, Democrats are energized as hateful antagonists to anyone who disagrees with them. You object to open borders, you're a racist. You criticize Hillary Clinton, you're a sexist. You think marriage should be only between man and a woman, you're a hate-filled homophobe. You believe in the God of the Bible, you're a fanatic akin to Muslim terrorists. It has even gotten to the point that if you're white, you're a closet racist... at best. The right way to view the Democrats is that they are the running dogs of the Left. And so there's no mistake of what I mean, a 'running dog' is a literal translation from Chinese to mean lackey or lapdog, an unprincipled person who helps or flatters a person more powerful, often evil. In Chinese, no idiomatic expression is more demeaning than the term 'running dogs.’ Given the state of the Democratic Party, wouldn't be nice if Republican candidates ended their speeches and echoed Cato by saying, "The Democratic Party must be destroyed?" Of course, it is not necessary to actually say such a thing... but the sentiment that "The Democratic Party must be destroyed" should be etched in the heart and mind of any Republican seeking office. Republicans who strive to 'work with' Democrats on an ongoing basis are on a fool's errant. They clearly do not understand the nature of their enemy they're dealing with. In closing, note that Rome won the Third Punic War and totally destroyed Carthage. So there's hope. Good gracious almighty, some might say, what would the country do without a second party? Let the Republican party split in two. Or let a new party arise like the GOP did in the 1850s. In any event, the only parties of national scope that should be tolerated are ones devoted to the Constitution and the rule of law.