Michelle Obama is Back on the Job

In her highly anticipated first television appearance since moving into her new $8.1-million mansion , Michelle spent time with “Ellen” celebrating the host’s 60th birthday.

Surely Barack Obama recognizes how distressing it is for liberals to have to deal with a commander-in-chief who, instead of saying "I" 96 times in a 72-minute speech, in an 80-minute speech, chooses instead to say "We" 129 times . That’s why, every chance he gets to set the record straight, albeit, with finesse , Barack makes sure to disparage the sitting president. Now Mrs. Obama is back, assisting her husband in eloquently casting all things Trump in a less-than-becoming light.

Instead of dancing to “Up Town Funk,” or challenging DeGeneres to a pushup match, this visit, Michelle chose to tell the story of how uncomfortable it was on Inauguration Day when Melania Trump handed her a robin’s egg blue box from Tiffany’s. The implication of Michelle’s tale was that although the former first lady thought the frame Mrs. Trump handed her was “lovely,” receiving it on the steps of the White House broke protocol.

Michelle told Ellen: "I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you're going to do this, they're going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I'm sort of like OK. ... What am I supposed to do with this gift?"

That was the question Queen Elizabeth probably asked herself in 2009 when, after gracing the aging monarch with an iPod, loaded with photos of Obama’s inauguration and audio files of some of his speeches, Michelle proceeded to give the Queen of England a bear hug.

Mrs. Obama continued, "No one would come and take the box," she said, "And I'm thinking, 'Do we take the picture with (it)'? "

That's when Michelle said her gallant spouse; a man who exemplifies decorum, except when he’s in Britain and continuing to speak while “God Save the Queen” plays in the background -- "saved the day." Michelle said, "[Barack] grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one."

Excuse me but doesn’t Michelle remember her husband’s Inauguration Day when she stepped out of the limousine and handed Laura Bush a package with a garish red bow on it? Maybe Melania reviewed the 2009 tape and followed Michelle’s lead. Either that or knowing how highly Barack Obama esteems himself, the incoming FLOTUS could have thought the former president needed a frame from Tiffany’s to house a photo to place on the altar alongside his Nobel Peace Prize.

Either way, characterizing herself as the personification of protocol, Michelle discussed the Melania frame incident on the same day the former first lady decided to forgo a pink pu**y hat and present Ellen with a birthday gift that included “boxed wine, Metamucil, push-up handles and a Barack Obama Chia pet.”

In addition to being part of Ellen’s birthday festivities, Michelle exploited the opportunity as an excuse to address the fragile sensibilities of those gripped with fear over having a man in the White House who puts America first; elevates adoption over abortion; honors law enforcement and the military; worships God, stands for the Pledge of Allegiance; doesn’t have domestic terrorist friends who stomp on the American flag; defeats ISIS; cuts taxes and recognizes that “Americans are DREAMers too.

Attempting to appear inclusive and understanding the former first lady went on to acknowledge that, “…there are people who feel good about the direction of the country, so I mean, that’s what makes this country complicated because it’s made up of so many different people from different backgrounds.”

During the discussion, Mrs. Hope and Change commiserated with the Resistance, reminded them that "All we have is hope," and acknowledged that "People are afraid.” Afraid of what -- deporting MS-13, Blacks having the lowest unemployment rate in the nation’s history, the stock market hovering at 26,000?

When asked what advice she'd give snowflakes like Ellen who find the world to be such a "scary place right now,” Obama suggested we do what she has never done, which is to ‘do good things every day, show empathy, care for each other’ and to remember that “you can’t do [those things] only when people make you feel good or safe.” Setting her advice apart from Trump’s scary nationalistic racism and xenophobia Obama stressed that, “We do have a lot in common. That’s what it means to lead with hope and not fear."

The problem with Michelle’s sentiments is that this is the same woman who gave a 2017 commencement speech at City College where she delivered a contemptuous attack on Donald Trump without mentioning his name. While demonizing differences, stirring-up fear, and verbally segregating those who disagree with her left-leaning, collective view of the world, Michelle told the graduating class that, “Here in America, we don’t let our differences tear us apart? Here in America, we don’t give in to our fears, we don’t build walls to keep people out?”

The only exception to Michelle’s assertion is if the person doing the preaching, the tearing, and the fear mongering, is building a wall around a multi-million dollar mansion located in the tony Northwest Quadrant of Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, on “Ellen” Michelle continued saying, "We have to be an open-hearted nation and that’s who we are. So, let’s… forget what they’re saying in Washington. That’s not necessarily who we are. We know who we are."

In other words, Michelle Obama is back from vacation and has picked up where she left off telling Americans who we are, what to do and who to listen to.

So, after mocking Melania Trump for doing exactly what she did on Inauguration Day eight years prior, and after implying the current president is someone who is frightening and should be ignored, the woman who spent two terms demanding our “piece of the pie,” inciting racial dissension, and issuing diktats to schoolchildren is officially back on the job.

