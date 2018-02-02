Luis Gutierrez, Have you no Shame?

Gutierrez, who claimed he had to leave early for a scheduled interview, gave a snarky commentary on President Trump’s pointed remarks on immigration and the consequences of open borders as reported by NBC News Chicago :

When amnesty-loving Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-IL, walked out of the State of the Union amid chants of “USA!” “USA!”, he once again revealed his hatred for America and his loathing of the heroes that gave him the freedom to make an absolute fool of himself.

“Even though I disagreed with almost everything he said, for Trump, the speech was clear and well-delivered,” Rep. Luis Gutierrez said in a statement. “Whoever translated it for him from Russian did a good job.”… Trump riffed on the debate over immigration, weaving stats and anecdotes throughout the address, all while boasting of economic growth and the general optimism of what he called "the new American moment." "My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans -- to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream," Trump said. "Because Americans are dreamers too."

Indeed, they are, but Rep. Gutierrez has another dream, as do his fellow Democrats who know they cannot win future elections unless they change the electorate and to that end they seek open borders and an endless stream of undocumented Democrats to accomplish President Obama’s dream -- the fundamental transformation of America. Rep. Gutierrez and his ilk have no stomach for the celebration of America and its heroes, particularly those who wear a military uniform or ICE agents who risk their lives to keep America and its citizens safe.

Last September, Gutierrez, who represents the 4th Congressional district, a gerrymandered snake-shaped district designed to protect his vitriolic incumbency, doubled down on his criticism of Gen. John Kelly as being unfit to wear his uniform for opposing the illegal and unconstitutional DACA program rejected by a Congress in which Gutierrez sat:

Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D) responded to Gen. John Kelly [Ret.], after the White House chief of staff dismissed the Chicagoan's first round of criticisms. Gutierrez said Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, is "a politician, OK, not a general." "What could be more mean and more vicious than to say 'you've got six months to pack up... and leave the United States'?" Gutierrez asked of Kelly. "I don't see [him wearing] a uniform," Gutierrez told the Washington Post.

But we don’t see Rep. Gutierrez ever wearing a uniform, unlike Gen. Kelly’s son Robert, who gave his life for his country in Afghanistan fighting to protect America and the freedom of Muslims seeking liberation from the depraved tyranny of the Taliban:

Robert Kelly, 29, was killed in a roadside bomb blast in 2010 during a foot patrol in Afghanistan's Helmand province.

Like his son, who gave his life for others who did not look like him or share many of his beliefs, Gen. Kelly served with and commanded and witnessed the sacrifice of soldiers of all races, ethnicities and genders. He is not a bigot, but a patriot who deserved better for seeking enforcement of the nation’s laws and Constitution than what Rep. Gutierrez gave him:

The Washington Examiner reported that U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, a Democrat, took personal aim at Kelly because Kelly once reportedly spoke favorably about the program. [DACA] House members reported in July that Kelly told Latino lawmakers in a closed-door meeting that he was supportive of the program, but pointed out that it was probably illegal…. “General Kelly is a hypocrite who is a disgrace to the uniform he used to wear,” the congressman said in a statement. "General Kelly, when he was the head of Homeland Security, lied straight to the faces of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus about preventing the mass deportation of DREAMers," Gutierrez also said. "He has no honor and should be drummed out of the White House along with the white supremacists and those enabling the president's actions by ‘just following orders.'"

It is Rep. Gutierrez who has no honor, as well as no respect for American citizenship, the nation’s laws, or the Constitution he was sworn to uphold. Gutierrez has long supported open borders and even supported expanding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to illegal parents:

For Democrats such as Grijalva and Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., amnesty and the political benefits stemming from it are inevitable. They are quite willing to use children to exploit the inherent compassion of the American people if it means ensuring the political future of the Democratic Party through the gratitude of millions of illegal aliens allowed to come here and stay. Gutierrez recently told a La Raza conference that it was only a "down payment" that President Obama gave the Latino community with his Deferred Action for Children Arrivals (DACA) program that halted the deportation of 600,000 of "our people": "Now it is time for the president in the United States... (to) free the mom and dads of the DREAMers and to go further -- be broad and expansive and generous."

Unlike Rep. Luis Gutierrez, Gen. John Kelly has long served his country honorably: Gutierrez is a career politician living on the taxpayer’s dime while, like Bill and Hillary Clinton, using his office to personally enrich himself:

In Chicago, where a decade long building boom has reshaped neighborhoods, politicians have come to rely on real estate interests to donate to their campaigns. But the Democratic congressman's financial relationship with some contributors goes beyond campaign cash, according to records and interviews. In half a dozen deals with campaign supporters since 2002, Gutierrez has made about $421,000 by investing his money in real estate deals and exiting a short time later. The congressman says he made a profit in five of those deals but lost a small amount of money on the sixth… Gutierrez has bought and sold properties with five campaign donors, including convicted political fundraiser Antoin "Tony" Rezko…

Gutierrez long ago admitted that programs such as DACA are a Trojan horse for transforming America’s political landscape and not for admitting those who truly love America and truly want to become Americans. As Investors Business Daily editorialized:

"Now it is time for the president in the United States... (to) free the mom and dads of the DREAMers and to go further — be broad and expansive and generous." And just how many would he eventually like to sign up? "I think we can get 3 or 4, maybe even 5 million people," he said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." If you can't persuade voters, you can always import them.

Swamp thing. Gutierrez owes an apology to Gen. Kelly, President Trump, the American people, and the American heroes he slandered by turning his back on them in the people’s House, the U.S. Congress.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.