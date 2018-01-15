Will Indiana Choose a Genuine Conservative Congressman?

Richard Moss , M.D. is running in Indiana's 8th Congressional District against an entrenched Republican. Dr. Moss is "formally committed to joining the 'Freedom Caucus,' the conservative bloc within the Republican Caucus in Congress[,] at the announcement of his candidacy on September 9, 2017." Dr. Moss went to Indiana University in Bloomington and I.U. School of Medicine. His mother was actually from Indiana but left in 1931 to live in the Bronx in New York with her family.

It is clear that much still needs to be done to maintain the many encouraging strides President Trump has already made in his first year. And with so many long-term Republicans retiring , it is critical to look for impeccable conservative credentials in those running in 2018.

Founded in 1991, Dr. Moss's medical office provides care and treatment in the specialty of otolaryngology, or routine and complex ear, nose, and throat disorders; head and neck cancer; and facial plastic and cosmetic surgery.

Dr. Moss agreed to give his views on the following questions posed to him by American Thinker.

Why do you think "squish" Republicans are so hesitant in maintaining a winning streak?

They don't really want to win. They prefer minority status or a Democratic president so they can pound their chests resisting him, claiming conservative principles, which is good for fundraising. But when they actually have power ... they shrink from doing so. They are basically big-government Republicans and political cowards.

What are your views on immigration control?

No DACA. No amnesty. No birthright citizenship. No chain migration. Build a wall. I would have a moratorium on immigration other than for Nobel Prize-level talent and proven Solzhenitsyn-level dissidents and reformers.

What exactly should be done for those "DREAMers" who were brought to America?

Other than those who served in the military, which is about 900 out of the 800,000, deport them.



Richard Moss and his family.

What issues are of particular interest to the Indiana voter of the 8th Congressional District?

Indiana is a great state with fairly low taxes and low malpractice rates.

What is of particular interest is reining in the EPA and the war on fossil fuels. This is what Trump seems to be doing. We are coal country.

As a physician, I have been affected by Obamacare [as] it has affected everyone: big premiums and massive deductibles and reduced choice. It has destroyed the single-buyer market. What is needed is full and complete repeal; root and branch is needed, followed by free-market reforms.

You author a blog titled Exodus MD. Your most recent post, "Merry Christmas & Happy Chanukah," points out that it is vital for Americans to dedicate themselves "to preserving America, the West, and Western civilization, by preserving its Judeo-Christian tradition."

Is sharia law compatible with American law? Is there any place for it in America?

Sharia law is not compatible with American law, and there is no place for it in America.

In another blog post, Dr. Moss, a conservative Jew, strongly supports President Trump's decision regarding acknowledgment of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Why hold our policies hostage to terrorists? Why allow Palestinian extortion and incitement to influence us at all? We do not let terrorists tell us what capitols to recognize, what cartoons we can draw, and how we should live our lives – despite the hand[-]wringing of the anti-Israel left in the Democrat[ic] Party, the media, the [U.N.], and in European and Muslim capitals. It is time we accepted reality about the Palestinians and dealt with them as they are[,] not as we wish[] them to be. They are violent, radical, kleptocratic thugs who run a very profitable mafia state and shakedown operation. The [P.A.] has formed a unity government with Hamas, which our State Department recognizes as a terrorist group. The [P.A.] itself is a terrorist group on its own accord but also through its association with Hamas. We should therefore cut off all ties with the [P.A.] as required by law. We should stop training its security personnel. We should de-recognize, defund, and delegitimize the [P.A.] as a "peace partner," which clearly it is not. It is the enemy of peace.

What is the greatest difference between you and your Republican opponent?

My Republican opponent has committed "a serious sin in Indiana." He has moved to Washington, D.C. with his family. This was also done by [Evan] Bayh and [Richard] Lugar, who both went down. I will pound him on this. It's time to put Hoosiers first and restore America to greatness.

I am a stalwart full-spectrum comprehensive conservative – someone who will fight on all issues, including national defense, fiscal, and cultural. In particular, I will make a stand on the cultural issues, which, unlike most conservatives, I am willing to do. I hold that it is the cultural issues along with immigration and the out-of-control left-wing courts that represent the gravest threat to the country.

My opponent is an establishment creature, or, in modern Trump parlance, a swamp creature. He has a liberal voting record and has never met a spending bill he didn't love. He votes for all the omnibus bills. He won't take a stand on cultural issues such as the transgendering of the military.

Since President Trump has entered office, black unemployment is at its lowest in years. What more needs to be done?

Republicans have to take back the black vote. They live in cities run by Democrats, and it is hard to get past the Democratic machine and their anti-free market policies. The critical thing is to restore the black family. There are 75% of black babies who are born out of wedlock. The whole single-parent welfare-dependent black family model has crippled the black community.

In addition, establish tax-free zones and entice businesses to go there. In addition, promote free-market ideas. Encourage economic growth, prosperity, and opportunity. Cutting immigration levels and deporting illegal aliens would help as well, since they compete for jobs, accept lower wages, and weaken overburdened schools with ESL students with their attendant costs.

Anti-Semitism appears to be on the rise in many U.S. universities. What legal action, if any, can be taken?

Defund schools. Impose severe penalties. Engage in legal action by the Department of Justice. Also cut immigration from the Muslim world, which fuels a lot of rising anti-Semitism in the U.S. and Europe. They work hand in glove with the Israel-hating left that dominates the college campuses.

What do you wish to leave the reader with?

The single most pressing issue that must be addressed in this country within the next year is immigration. It is the tactic of the left to import more low-skilled, low-education, low-I.Q. immigrants from the Third World who will transform the nation, depend on the government, and vote Democratic. The whole nation will turn blue – California will be our future.

I am committed to the American project, the Founders' vision, liberty, private property rights, inalienable rights, the sanctity of the individual, limited constitutional governance, traditional American culture and values, free-market capitalism, a strong U.S. military, maintaining our national identity and culture, and the Judeo-Christian tradition.

Married with four children, Richard Moss has been in practice in Jasper and Washington, Indiana for over twenty years. For more information, visit RMoss4Congress.com. Contact him at hq@rmoss4congress.com. Find Moss for Congress on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

