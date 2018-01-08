Trump Crazy? Like a Fox

Hum, ho – the Trump-haters have found a new authority figure to swear that the man is crazy. Rocketing to fame thanks to the objective media today is a woman with the extraordinary name of Bandy X. Lee. Dr. Lee, M.D. is now in danger of having her license pulled by the American Medical Association (AMA) and the American Psychiatric Association (APA) for engaging in ethically prohibited long-distance diagnosis without even interviewing the supposed patient in person. In real psychiatry, not the imaginary kind peddled by the NYT-WaPo Axis of Lies, psychiatric diagnosis is serious business, which normally involves a private interview with the clear, legal consent of the patient, an explicit set of criteria covered in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM) of the APA, and an absolute guarantee of privacy in the patient-doctor relationship. Dr. Lee violated all those rules, and in the real world (not in the media narrative), that means her career is at an end. I've seen licenses pulled for much less than that.

That is presumably why Dr. Lee's claimed team of fellow psychiatrists have never been named – if they exist. Lee uses the term "we" in claiming that her extremely dubious "diagnosis" (which does not exist in the DSM) is backed by an unspecified group of fellow "experts." A real licensing board would suspend her for abusing her license to practice for obvious political payoffs, thereby bringing her profession to public ridicule and contempt. So what are Trump's psychiatric symptoms? Lee's Exhibit A is Trump's response to Kim III (a paranoid who is never criticized by Democrats). Kim III boasted about the "big button" on his desk, to launch ICBMs tipped with nukes at the United States of America, Japan, South Korea, and quite possibly China, all within range of North Korea's ICBMs. In response to Kim's threat, Mr. Trump tweeted: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018 To Americans who know Trump's jargon, his Twitter response sounded like "well, mine is bigger than yours!" Trump talks and tweets like that, and his main political motivation is to dominate the 24-hour news cycle. Trump's provocative tweets got him elected by giving him close to full control over the news cycle, rather than getting stomped by the liberal media every day. In politics, Trump's tweets constitute the only way any Republican has managed to dominate the news since Dwight D. Eisenhower. The newsies are all stacked with Democrat activists who will do anything – including suborning the FBI and IRS – to destroy Republicans. Trump has found the answer, and Lee's current smear against POTUS is designed to destroy Trump's favorite weapon, the off-the-cuff Twitter response, including a typo (covfefe). From now on, any tweet from Trump will be another sign of psychiatric disorder, and Lee will put her diagnostic reputation on the line for that. In addition, of course, Lee has effectively picked the side of Kim III, a Stalinist murderer who keeps his people in a state of starvation. I would not want to be on Kim III's side in a public spat – would you? It seems as if Lee has no grasp of politics, either American-style or North Korean. This is possible if she is Chinese by birth and doesn't understand American political jargon. For the last couple of years, Trump's provocative tweets have provoked the mass media every single time, which is how he won the election and kept his media haters in a foaming rage. Trump does not expect to make friends among his fixed haters, and he's right. So he treats them like enemies, which is also right. Those of us who understand how American men talk in ordinary life are not particularly surprised. What surprises the media is his use of Twitter – but that's also how he gets their collective goat every 24 hours. Now, either Lee does not understand how normal Americans talk informally or she is running a political scam, like so many "authority figures" quoted by our mendacious media. In either case, she is liable to be summoned by her local licensing board to explain her violation of established diagnostic ethics. Normally, the licensing board will send her a cease and desist order, but this is national politics, and the AMA and APA might just be overlooking Dr. Lee's nationally broadcast remarks. If the FBI, along with Obama's DOJ, can crumble in the face of Hillary's email corruption, what's the AMA going to do? (They are going to kowtow to Obama, like all the other professional forces in American life.) When Trump wants to sound serious, he goes like this: To the Congress of the United States: Consistent with section 108 of the National Security Act of 1947, as amended (50 U.S.C. 3043), I have enclosed the National Security Strategy of the United States. This National Security Strategy sets forth my guidance and direction for an America First foreign policy and charts a path to achieving the goals and objectives that will make America great again. DONALD J. TRUMP THE WHITE HOUSE Now, a competent psychiatrist might have taken the time to read the White House website for Trump's more official language. Trump speaks differently on Twitter from how he speaks in his role as POTUS. This should not come as news, but apparently the left will never, ever get it.