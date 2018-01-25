Schiff Hits the Fan

Isn’t this supposed to be the government of the people, by the people, and for the people? So why are the people kept in the dark about the attempted overthrow of their government? Our representatives can see the memo but the people they represent can’t? Will someone please catch a cold and release the memo?

Let me get this straight. Sen. Diane Feinstein gets to release the testimony of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson due to a head cold but it takes a vote of the House Intelligence Committee and presidential approval to release the memo detailing the FBI and DOJ collusion to overthrow the President of the United States. I have a suggestion -- vote to release the memo, send a copy to President Trump and have him read it during the State of the Union.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, who has a mind so closed it would take the jaws of life to open, is a typical patronizing progressive who thinks the peasants are too stupid to read and understand the memo. He’s afraid the bitter clingers and deplorable would grab their pitchforks and torches and storm the castle if they knew how their democracy was being subverted:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) joined CNN Saturday to discuss the explosive FISA memo. Asked why he is fighting to keep the report under wraps, the California Democrat said he doubts the American people will understand its contents….

Partial transcript provided by Grabien: CABRERA: “Let me ask you about the Russia investigation. I can’t have you here and not. Especially given how much we talked about it in the first year of the presidency. And now if you turn on any conservative media, they keep talking about this Nunez memo, the chairman of the house intelligence committee, that he’s put out there and many Republicans have taken a look at it and they want it made public. Can you tell us what exactly is it?” SCHIFF: “It is essentially a set of talking points that the Republican Intel staff drafted. Based on the highly classified materials which most of the Republican members were forced to acknowledge. They’ve not even read. So they don’t know how distorted these talking points are. But as part of the narrative they want to push out. Interestingly enough, they’ve made common cause once again with Russian bots because Russian bots are pushing their narrative out there. It’s in a redux of the campaign. We have Assange and Wikileaks and Russian trolls and bots saying, you know, hash tag whatever the GOP narrative is. That ought to tell you a lot about what’s driving this. And that is—" CABRERA: “Why not allow people to look at it and let Americans make the decision for themselves about whether it’s useful information or not?” SCHIFF: “Well, because the American people unfortunately don’t have the underlying materials and therefore they can’t see how distorted and misleading this document is. The Republicans are not saying make the underlying materials available to the public. They just want to make this spin available to the public. I think that spin, which is a attack on the FBI, is just designed to attack the FBI and Bob Mueller to circle the wagons for the White House. And that’s a terrible disservice to the people, hard working people at the Bureau, but more than that, it’s a disservice to the country.”

In other words, Schiff believes Americans are too stupid to understand the memo.

Sorry, Rep. Schiff, but according to an internal Twitter analysis, it is an outraged electorate, not Russian bots, that are protesting under the hash tag “#releasethememo”:

The online groundswell urging the release of House Republicans’ attacks on the Federal Bureau of Investigation appears thus far to be organically American -- not Russian propaganda, a source familiar with Twitter’s internal analysis told The Daily Beast… “If these reports are accurate, we are witnessing an ongoing attack by the Russian government through Kremlin-linked social media actors directly acting to intervene and influence our democratic process,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Adam Schiff, two California Democrats, wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. But a knowledgeable source says that Twitter’s internal analysis has thus far found that authentic American accounts, and not Russian imposters or automated bots, are driving #ReleaseTheMemo. There are no preliminary indications that the Twitter activity either driving the hashtag or engaging with it is either predominantly Russian.

Schiff and Feinstein, who probably blames the Russians for her cold, are simply facing the wrath of an American electorate that feels betrayed by their government and those elected officials who look the other way and ignore the silent coup staged by the FBI and DOJ in collusion with Fusion GPS, the DNC, and the Hillary Clinton campaign. The phone at Schiff’s D.C. office (202-225-4176) has been flooded with calls by outraged Americans who are making it clear they are not Russian bots.

Count Schiff among the many leakers who have released classified information and testimony designed to damage and slander the Trump administration. During the testimony of Donald Trump Jr. before the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Schiff repeatedly left the room. Coincidentally, of course, leaked information from that testimony began appearing in anti-Trump media even before the testimony concluded:

Donald Trump Jr. and his lawyer formally requested an investigation Tuesday into leaks from the House Intelligence Committee that followed Trump’s participation in a closed-door interview with committee members and staffers last week. “The public release of confidential non-public information by Committee members continued unabated” for 24 hours after Trump’s supposedly confidential interview last week, Trump’s lawyer, Alan Futerfas, wrote in a letter delivered Tuesday afternoon. The four-page letter, addressed to Rep. K. Michael Conaway (R-Tex.), the panel chairman overseeing the Russia investigation, complains about public comments made by three members of the panel, all Democrats, including the highest-ranking minority member of the panel, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.). The letter says that members and staffers began “selectively leaking information” even before the closed-door meeting ended.

Schiff, it may be remembered, accused House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes of conspiracy with President Trump. He has stooped so low as to call the CIA contractors who held out against radical Islamic terrorists attacking our Benghazi compound liars who were just out to sell a book. He has defended Hillary Clinton and lied about her involvement in Uranium One and giving Russia 20 percent of our uranium reserves. Talk about collusion with Russia!

Adam Schiff is a political hack, a swamp creature slithering past the truth while saying the American people can’t handle the truth. What they can’t handle is swamp things like Adam Schiff.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.