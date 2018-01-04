Jail Hillary and Huma, Not Kristian Saucier

A [U.S.] Navy sailor was sentenced on Friday to a year in prison for taking photos of classified areas inside a nuclear attack submarine while it was in port in Connecticut.

Most Americans are not familiar with the name of Kristian Saucier, but they should be. He is the U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to prison for taking pictures inside the nuclear submarine he served in. He was not a spy for a foreign power. He had no intent, to coin a phrase, to do anything with these photos except keep them as personal memories of his proud and honorable service.

Kristian Saucier, of Arlington, Vermont, appeared in federal court in Bridgeport, where a judge also ordered him to serve six months of home confinement with electronic monitoring during a three-year period of supervised release after the prison time. He pleaded guilty in May to unauthorized detention of defense information and had faced five to six years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines. Saucier admitted to taking six photos of classified areas inside the USS Alexandria in 2009 when it was in Groton and he was a 22-year-old machinist mate on the submarine. The photos showed the nuclear reactor compartment, the auxiliary steam propulsion panel[,] and the maneuvering compartment, prosecutors said. Saucier took the photos knowing they were classified, but did so only to be able to show his family and future children what he did while he was in the Navy, his lawyers said. He denied sharing the photos with any unauthorized recipient.

No doubt Saucier watched with bitterly ironic interest as the email scandals involving former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and aide Huma Abedin unfolded with tales of private servers, mishandled classified emails, smashed devices, and scrubbed hard drives. After all that, despite laying out a case for Hillary's indictment and incarceration, FBI director James Comey, who was writing her exoneration memo before even conducting a sham of an investigation, said no prosecutor worth his salt would bring a case because Hillary lacked "intent" even though the law regarding mishandling of classified information does not require intent.

Yet prosecutors did not require "intent" to prosecute Kristian Saucier, did they, Mr. Comey? He was neither "grossly negligent" or "extremely careless," but rather taking a few pictures to show his grandchildren. His life turned upside-down, he watches Hillary and Huma get a free pass up to this point, poster children for the Clinton adage that laws are for the little people.

Saucier took six photos for his memory book, whereas Huma Abedin was forwarding classified material that she and her boss, Hillary Clinton, were mishandling to a laptop Abedin's sexual predator husband, Anthony Weiner, had access to and emails containing State Department passwords to a Yahoo email account foreign actors had hacked:

Huma Abedin forwarded sensitive State Department emails, including passwords to government systems, to her personal Yahoo email account before every single Yahoo account was hacked, a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis of emails released as part of a lawsuit brought by Judicial Watch shows. Abedin, the top aide to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, used her insecure personal email provider to conduct sensitive work. This guarantees that an account with high-level correspondence in Clinton's State Department was impacted by one or more of a series of breaches – at least one of which was perpetrated by a "state-sponsored actor." The U.S. later charged Russian intelligence agent Igor Sushchin with hacking 500 million Yahoo email accounts. The initial hack occurred in 2014 and allowed his associates to access accounts into 2015 and 2016 by using forged cookies. Sushchin also worked for the Russian investment bank Renaissance Capital, which paid former [p]resident Bill Clinton $500,000 for a June 2010 speech in Moscow.

Which put America's national security at risk: Saucier's photos or Hillary's and Huma's handling of classified emails? Saucier is understandably bitter at the double standard applied in his low-level case, which ruined his life, while Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton remain free:

A former U.S. Navy sailor has fallen on hard times after serving a year in jail for taking photos of classified areas inside a nuclear submarine, and says a tweet by President Trump on Tuesday morning has restored his hope for a pardon. Kristian Saucier, of Arlington, Vt., told Fox News in an interview Tuesday he is on the verge of losing his home, which is in foreclosure, and is unable to pay all his bills, despite working at least 70 hours a week as a trash collector[.] ... Trump – who raised the possibility of pardoning Saucier a year ago but had not since mentioned the case publicly, tweeted on Tuesday morning: "Crooked Hillary Clinton's top aide, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on the submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others." Saucier told Fox News the tweet fills him with renewed hope the president may come through with a pardon. The felony conviction, paired with a dishonorable discharge and stripping of veteran disability benefits, ha[s] made it difficult for Saucier to earn enough money to support his family. "We're hopeful with that tweet today," said Saucier, referring to himself and his wife, Sadie. "He mentioned me quite a few times when he was campaigning, and said it was a double standard how Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin were handled. I mishandled low-level class information and they went after me with the full weight of the government. Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin flagrantly mishandled high-level information, making it available to a pedophile, and they get away with it."

Hopefully, they will not continue to get away with it. Huma Abedin is a felon, as is her boss, Hillary Clinton. They have benefited from a criminal conspiracy to cover up their crimes and bring down duly elected President Trump, a conspiracy involving James Comey; deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe; FBI agent Peter Strzok, who interviewed both Hillary and Huma; FBI counsel James Baker; DOJ official Bruce Ohr; and even Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The question is not whether we need another special counsel, but how many more, if you throw in Uranium One and the fake dossier Hillary and the DNC paid for. Infrastructure? How about adding a Clinton wing at Leavenworth?

And one more thing: Kristian Saucier should be pardoned in a public White House ceremony. The parents of traitor Bowe Bergdahl were welcomed by President Obama. Unlike Bergdahl, who walks free while counting his back pay, Kristian Saucier, as Susan Rice might say, genuinely served his country with honor and distinction.

Saucier made a mistake. Hillary and Huma committed crimes. The only pictures in their future should be frontal and profile shots with their inmate numbers underneath.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investors Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.