An Amnesty Here, an Amnesty There

Of course, very few if any DACA recipients, also called "DREAMers," are "children." Applicants must be at least 15 years old and under 31 years of age to enroll in DACA. At least that was the rule.

When President Trump ended the illegal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), liberals and their media exploded. "Trump will rip these children from their families, from the only home they've ever known!"

That age limit went out the window in 2014, when Obama opened DACA to anyone who had ever been a child. Through a series of executive actions, Obama "[e]xpanded the (DACA) program to people of any current age [emphasis added] who entered the United States before the age of 16 and lived in the United States continuously since January 1, 2010."

But wait, there's more! Obama's magical pen also takes care of Mom and Dad, allowing parents to apply for Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA).

In fact, Obama took care of the whole family, expanding "provisional waivers of unlawful presence to include the spouses and children of lawful permanent residents and U.S. citizens"

Factor in anchor babies, and it's chain migration on steroids.

It doesn't take Gregg Jarrett to see that Obama's moves were blatantly unconstitutional. Several states filed lawsuits, and a temporary injunction was issued to block the program. Then a U.S. Supreme Court 4-4 split decision in June 2016 effectively left the block in place.

A year later, the Trump administration took the kill shot and ended DAPA. Yet DACA was left in place. After all, these DREAMers "were brought to America through no fault of their own."

But okay – maybe DREAMers in school or gainfully employed with no criminal record beyond their illegal residence should be allowed to stay. But then Congress should legalize DACA in its current form, not seek an upgrade. DACA doesn't give DREAMers a path to citizenship or even legal permanent residency. The very name states that it's "deferred action," a temporary reprieve.

Besides, DREAMers already have most benefits of citizenship. They can obtain a valid driver's license, enroll in college, and legally secure jobs. In fact, they can do everything except...wait for it...vote.

Therein lies the problem: future Democrat votes at risk. This nest of vipers in Washington will gladly give America away piece by piece to set up a permanent voting base. And the vipers are getting it done, a few hundred thousand at a time.

The Seven Amnesties Passed by Congress

Immigration and Reform Control Act (IRCA), 1986: 2.7 million illegal aliens

Section 245(i) Amnesty, 1994: 578,000 illegal aliens

Section 245(i) Extension Amnesty, 1997: Rolling amnesty extension

Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act (NACARA) Amnesty, 1997: Close to one million illegal aliens

Haitian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act Amnesty (HRIFA), 1998: 125,000 illegal aliens

Late Amnesty, 2000: Estimated 400,000 illegal aliens

LIFE Act Amnesty, 2000: Estimated 900,000 illegal aliens

That's a lot of votes by people who may not even speak English, who, unlike people who gain citizenship legally, have no requirement to learn basic civics or understand our government. But by God, they can pull a lever, push a button, and cast a vote.

From "The Grave Danger of Chain Migration and Amnesties" (emphasis added):

Politically, it is moving the electorate to a strong Democrat Party and left-liberal advantage. ... [Ronald] Reagan was not comfortable with amnesty, but he was told it would only be about 800,000, about the size of the proposed DACA Amnesty. ... Because of widespread application fraud and loose Federal processing in 1986, it turned out to be 2.75 million amnesties. Congress then gave six supplemental amnesties, bringing the total to 6.0 million. Then the powerful chain migration multiplier for legal immigration and the inevitable increase in illegal immigration encouraged by amnesties kicked in. According to his former [a]ttorney [g]eneral, Ed Meese, Reagan considered the 1986 amnesty the biggest mistake of his eight years in office.

So even the greatest president of the 20th century, Ronald Reagan, got rolled by the left. It wasn't his fault; they misled him on the numbers and flat-out lied about providing border security and workplace enforcement. And Reagan had no way to anticipate the six subsequent amnesties or the exponential increases from chain migration.

This is why Trump's supporters get wobbly when the president huddles with the enemy, why we break into a sweat when the president does his negotiating shtick with people who don't negotiate, don't compromise, lie, cheat, and eventually win.

Democrats and establishment Republicans will continue to hold out for amnesty, will refuse to stop the visa lottery and chain migration. And there will be no wall, no permanent barrier to block future Democrats and cheap labor.

Gone are the days when politicians had to pander to their constituencies. Today, they rule according to their needs, not the people's. Just as politicians ignored the people and shoved Obamacare down our throats, they're ready to shove more amnesty down our throats.

Their latest talking point is that immigration made this country great, therefore more non-English-speaking, unskilled "immigrants" will make it even greater. They know better.

Limited English Proficiency (LEP) instruction and other services to illegal aliens residing in the District of Columbia and six Maryland and Virginia school districts now runs about $2.4 billion annually.

That's a handful of school districts. Factor in welfare, health care, and other benefits and services, and extrapolate those costs across the country, and it's clear that amnesty imposes a significant burden on American citizens.

To stop these traitors, we must defeat any pro-amnesty candidate. Find the Make America Great Again (MAGA) candidates in your district or state, and put in the time, signs, phone calls, door-to-door campaigning, and donations. It's up to those of us not indoctrinated by state media, not numb on happy drugs, and not checked out in favor of a virtual world to carry the torch of freedom for our children.

For the record, I'm not against immigration. My mother was a naturalized citizen. She jumped through the hoops, passed the tests, and took the oath. She was proud to be an American citizen, as are the millions who still revere citizenship enough to go through the process.

American citizenship is not a consolation prize or a bargaining chip, it's a privilege to be valued and treasured.

But our government hands out citizenship like food stamps. Its agents continue to plot and scheme to disenfranchise American voters. Either we stop them now or their numbers will swell to an unstoppable level.

To paraphrase the late Senator Everett Dirksen, an amnesty here, an amnesty there, and pretty soon, you're talking real majorities.