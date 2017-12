We Don't Need No Stinkin' Predictions

With apology offered to B. Traven for the above appropriation of his words, I wanted to take a moment, as we approach 2018, to look back on tumultuous 2017 – or, more specifically, some of the comments made foretelling coming events. It takes a certain person – cocky, self-assured, and thick-skinned – to make such predictions. I am not that person.