The Swamp against the People

1. The Stalin period, when communists, both overt and covert, had deeply infiltrated the State Department; the White House; and, most dangerously, the Manhattan Project of DOD, which built the first two nuclear bombs. At that time, the Communist Party of the USA was directly controlled by Stalin's Comintern in Moscow, the international center for worldwide infiltration, sabotage, espionage, and agitation-propaganda aiming to destroy the United States and its allies. Stalin's Comintern was especially powerful in Hollywood, in universities and the media.

Anybody who still believes that there is no Deep State in America might recall three major Deep State rebellions against constitutionally elected administrations in recent history.

2. The Watergate period, when historically anti-communist President Richard Nixon was destroyed by a revenge campaign, combining the NYT-WaPo media axis with the FBI's Mark Felt and the Democrats (among them Hillary Clinton) to bring down the duly elected president of the U.S. by unconstitutional means.

The extra-constitutional office of the special prosecutor was made up at that time, with no constitutional warrant or standing, and indeed in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution (USC Amendments I-IV).

3. Today, we are seeing a third example of an attempted coup d'état by the Deep State and the left-controlled media, both monsters that were never imagined by the Founders. In 2016, Hillary Clinton was openly endorsed by the Communist Party USA, and Hillary never rejected that endorsement. That fact speaks for itself.

In the meantime, the corrupt media keep aiming for conservative scalps. If Roy Moore is elected to the Senate, he will be harassed and scapegoated next. That is 100 percent predictable, because for the left, the swamp, and the corrupt media, there are no credible punishments.

Today, we see another politically motivated special counsel in close cahoots with the Democratic Party and three Deep State chiefs who were recently fired by Donald J. Trump: James Comey, George Brennan, and Jim Clapper. These individuals, as well as Mr. Mueller, were appointed by Barack H. Obama, who has repeatedly expressed his open contempt for the clearly delimited powers of the U.S. Constitution.

During their years as high officials of U.S. national security and justice administration, reliable military sources reported deep infiltration of the U.S. government by Jihad War powers.

In the months after the 9/11/01 surprise terror attack by Wahhabi jihadis, which murdered more than 3,000 people in Manhattan, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon, a CIA official expressed open support for Osama bin Laden in published books. See Michael Scheuer.

During the run-up to 9/11/01, Mr. Scheuer served as the official chief of the bin Laden desk of the CIA – throughout the Bill Clinton years and into the early months of the George W. Bush administration. To public knowledge, no one has ever been fired or even punished for blatant failures to "defend and protect the Constitution of the United States" during the Jihad War.

The idea of an unaccountable Deep State in open rebellion against the Constitution of the United States and its officers and elected officials is therefore beyond any reasonable doubt.

In today's anti-Trump revolt, we now know that the judicial branch was also corruptly targeted. The FISA Court was given a false and misleading, politically subversive application to allow large-scale domestic espionage against peaceful political opponents – an application containing salacious allegations against Donald J. Trump, his family, and his campaign, as well as allegations of collusion with Russia.

Those allegations have never been verified, either by more than a year-long nationwide media witch hunt or by Special Counsel Mueller and his team of sworn Trump enemies, or by congressional committees who bear oversight responsibilities.

The Deep Swamp revolt against President Trump has weakened the Office of the President of the United States and made this country an object of ridicule and contempt in major capitals around the world. In the case of high officials sworn "to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," these seditious actions occurred in direct violation of the relevant statutes.

But no Deep Swamp official since the Stalin era has ever been charged, tried, and convicted in a court of law, even in the case of clear and obvious betrayals of U.S. national security in time of war. In the case of the Manhattan Project, espionage agent Klaus Fuchs betrayed nuclear secrets to the East German Stasi, then under direct Kremlin control. As a reward, Fuchs was appointed to the Central Committee of the East German Communist Party, to acclaim in the controlled propaganda media. There is no reasonable doubt about those facts.

Please keep in mind that the anti-Trump revolt coincides with deep enemy penetration of the government of the United States by Muslim jihad forces, notably the Nazi-era Muslim Brotherhood, and high officials of the Saudi government and of the Iranian theocracy. The current left-media-Democrat revolt against POTUS Trump is intended to distract and cover up a long history of enemy-inspired subversion and sabotage during the Jihad War, which has been declared against the United States at least since 1993.

This time, the United States has a new wave of free conservative media, but the left is constantly trying to outlaw and censor conservative media. Just last week, Google, Inc. "forgot" to memorialize Pearl Harbor Day in its daily "doodle" series. Google is controlled by the left, and we have previously cited direct evidence that Barack Obama whipped up the so-called Arab Spring in the Middle East, started in 2010, through various media, prominently including Google's vice president for marketing in the Middle East. This is evidence that the largest "new media" propaganda corporation, Google, Inc., colluded with the Obama administration to stir up violence and coups d'état in the Middle East.

The Arab Spring was proclaimed as a political "spring" by the left-liberal media around the world, without bothering to ask the Arab peoples who were supposedly being liberated. In fact, the phony Arab Spring was staged by the Muslim Brotherhood, the so-called Ikhwan, a Nazi-era party sworn to destroy infidels and Jews and then the secular West.

These facts support two conclusions:

1. The United States Congress is the only constitutional body with sufficient political power to declare the current Mueller witch hunt null and void. If President Trump or the DOJ exercises its constitutional rights to do so, the acting party will inevitably be attacked by the corrupt media and the left.

2. The office of the "special counsel" is inherently a corrupt and partisan, cancerous growth on the U.S. Constitution. That made up office must be abolished, and if existing constitutional prohibitions against arbitrary witch hunts are not sufficiently clear, a new amendment to the US Constitution should be passed on an urgent basis to make it clear beyond any doubt at all.