The Sorcerer's Apprentices: FBI, DOJ, GPS, DNC

Disney's gloriously animated Fantasia of 1940, The Sorcerer's Apprentice tells the story of a magician's helper who is tasked with bringing water in buckets, two at a time on a broom handle, from a well into his master's cauldron. To ease his workload, he put on the sorcerer's hat and commanded the broom to continue his job. Then he fell asleep. When he awoke, the broom had brought so much water into the castle it was flooded. The apprentice tried to stop the broom by using an axe to splinter it into pieces. But the broom pieces, lots of them, came alive, got up and continued to bring the water into the castle. In the original German poem by Goethe on which the segment is based, the apprentice implores the sorcerer to help him with the mess he has engendered. The German line that translates as "The spirits that I called," is often used to describe situations that spin out of control because allies have been summoned that cannot be controlled.

The spirits the Democratic Party put into service to defeat and unseat Donald Trump have indeed spun out of control and exposed the Left's nefarious schemes for all to see. It's an ugly scenario. Many people may, and should, go to prison if we still have a functioning legal system. So shocked by Trump's win in the 2016 election, the Progressive left and their partners in partisanship, the media, went into paroxysms of despair and disbelief. How could this have happened? Hillary's win was in the bag! Now we know that she had the DOJ and the FBI, Fusion GPS, the DNC, all of her broom splinters marching in lockstep to guarantee her victory. That combination of forces early on were hard at work on their "insurance policy" months before the election. They were determined that Trump would never get close to the Oval Office. Working in concert, this bunch of pro-Hillary activists would see to that. But then Trump won! What to do now? How would they prevent him from taking office? They developed a plan. Take the fake "dossier" HRC had commissioned the previous spring, spice it up with ridiculous allegations and anonymously distribute it to the media, to members of Congress. Senator McCain was so excited to get his hands on it he sent an envoy to pick it up in Europe. They would not give it to actual intelligence experts, who would recognize it immediately as fraudulent. No, they had to get it to the public by other means, Mother Jones and Buzzfeed, and then the MSM. The American people surely would believe it because they are so gullible, so inherently stupid. The new goal was to take Trump down before inauguration. In the meantime, within twenty-four hours of Hillary's defeat, they also concocted and activated the "collusion with Russia"meme. They would, without a shred of evidence, go all in on the fable that the Russians had infiltrated every aspect of our election in order to guarantee a Trump win. It was ludicrous on its face but they went with it. The anti-Trump left bought it hook, line and sinker as did the all-in-for-Hillary media. Most of these players probably knew it was a wholesale lie. It didn't matter that it was a fabrication if it worked. As Harry Reid infamously said after claiming Romney had not paid taxes in ten years, a lie, "It worked, didn't it?" Hillary's brooms were marching and multiplying into silly marches and protests that had nothing to do with Trump or his proposed policies; they hated him without one good reason. They accused him of all the usual thought crimes: racism, homophobia, sexism, nationalism, white supremacism – for none of which existed single bit of evidence Trump was guilty. The brooms became mindless robots spouting hateful nonsense. If their plan didn't work before inauguration, they would, after inauguration collectively dog the man with a Special Counsel investigation. They would hound the honorable AG Sessions to recuse himself, get their pal Rod Rosenstein to appoint his mentor and Comey's BFF Robert Mueller to head up what would become a major hit job. Mueller would gather up a bevy of like-minded leftist Clinton supporters to help, legal hitmen, all determined to take Trump down and out of the Presidency. They would leave no stone unturned to demolish this man they considered so beneath them. Why? Because what if he succeeded? What if he did jumpstart the economy? What if he did close down the border and more jobless Americans found work? What if he did manage to bring manufacturing back to the US? Boost the stock market? What if he did abrogate all the Obama regulations that had for eight years strangled the American economy? That would all be very bad for the Left. African Americans might finally realize that the Democratic Party has been the albatross around their necks for at least two generations. No. Trump could not be allowed to remain in office and succeed. Meanwhile, the left's brooms continue to purposefully corrupt the constitutional process of the transition from one President to the next.. In spite of Rep. Adam Schiff's messianic conviction that Trump is guilty of conspiring with Russia to deny Hillary the presidency, the "collusion" investigation" has led to nothing but the clear evidence that it was the FBI and the DOJ in collusion with Fusion GPS and the Clinton campaign that had been working feverishly to repudiate the Constitution and cheat their way to the Presidency. It is the Clintons that long have been in close contact with Russia for the big bucks. Nevertheless, Schiff has spent the last year pretending he knows things he does not, taunting the oh-so-willing-to-believe-the-worst media with tiny kernels of coming "proof." The man has spent a year embarrassing himself. And now we know he is an inveterate leaker of anything that will excite said media even if his leaks have no basis in fact. He is a pathetic example of an elected Representative. The "Trump colluded with Russia" lie has slipped away so Trump's opponents have altered their plan. They shifted slightly to focusing on the singular charge of obstruction of justice for firing Comey. But as the crimes of Obama officials Brennan, Clapper, Comey and their coterie of willing accomplices at the FBI and the DOJ become more evident by the day, they have been forced to move to the criminal offense of the day, sexual harassment. As we learned this week, Lisa Bloom, unethical to her core, was offering hundreds of thousands of dollars to women if they would publically accuse Trump of groping them or something. It seems the entire population of the Democratic Party was and remains eager to break the law to keep Trump from taking office and now to evict him from the White House by any means. But their plans have gone awry. It turns out that it is mostly Democrats who are the sexual abusers. They are being exposed and fired almost on a daily basis. Like the apprentice's broom, the guilty-of-groping group is multiplying, and growing, and growing. Most of them, (not all), are highfalutin progressive elites like Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer, John Conyers, Al Franken, Ryan Lizza, and Harvey Weinstein, among a long list of others who are being scrapped by the folks who have revered them for decades for their correct political positions, even if they knew of their proclivities, just as they all knew of Bill Clinton's philandering inclinations. Now, gross hypocrisy is the order of the day. The new plan to oust Trump is to make groping the crime of the century and find him guilty enough to impeach, no matter how many of their own sacrificial lambs it takes. It won't work. The people who voted for Trump did not take seriously the allegations of the women who accused Trump before the election. The machinations of Lisa Bloom have proven the voters wiser than their so-called betters. The brooms are out of control and flailing. They are up to their handle tops in mendacity. The Democrats called on the spirits they assumed they could count on to do their bidding and their bidding only. It never occurred to them that their plan could backfire. They were happy to take Trump's money when he contributed to their campaigns, happy to stay in his hotels, golf on his courses, and attend his parties, but once he became the candidate as a Republican, they all turned on him. This businessman who knew how to get things done was suddenly anathema to the self-appointed elites of NY and DC. That their conspiracy to destroy Trump is falling apart is just retribution. Trump has worked a lot of magic in his first year; a miracle given the round-the-clock abuse he takes from the Left/media. It is a miracle he won given the powerful forces aligned against him. He is some sort of sorcerer, here to hopefully save the country from the folly and deceit of the Progressive Left.