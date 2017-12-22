Stopping the Muslim Brotherhood's Strategic Plan to Infiltrate America

“In August of 2004, an alert Maryland Transportation Authority Police officer observed a woman wearing traditional Islamic garb videotaping the support structures of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was Ismail Elbarasse and detained on an outstanding material witness warrant issued in Chicago in connection with fundraising for Hamas. The FBI’s Washington Field Office subsequently executed a search warrant on Elbarasse’s residence in Annandale, Virginia. In the basement of his home, a hidden sub-basement was found; it revealed over 80 banker boxes of the archives of the Muslim Brotherhood in North America.” One of the most important of these documents made public to date was entered into evidence during the Holy Land Foundation trial. It amounted to the Muslim Brotherhood’s Strategic Plan in America and was entitled, “ An Explanatory Memorandum: On the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America .”

Few Americans are aware of America’s largest terrorist prosecution in U.S. federal court, U.S. v. Holy Land Foundation, et al . During the trial, in November of 2008, the government presented evidence that the Holy Land Foundation and five defendants provided approximately $12.4 million in support to Hamas and its goal of creating an Islamic Palestinian state by eliminating the State of Israel through violent jihad:

From the archives of the Muslim Brotherhood in America, the innocuous-sounding "Explanatory Memorandum" explained how the Muslim Brotherhood sought to extend sharia into the United States and Canada. Another document referenced from the U.S. v. Holy Land Foundation trial was an undated paper titled “Phases of the World Underground Movement Plan.” It specified the five phases of the Muslim Brotherhood Movement in North America.

Phase One: Phase of discreet and secret establishment of leadership.

Phase Two: Phase of gradual appearance on the public scene and exercising and utilizing various public activities. Establishing a shadow government (secret) within the Government.

On October 30, 2008, candidate Barack Obama famously exclaimed, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” Candidate Obama gave specific guidance for staffing his administration, captured in an email from September 2008, advisers would choose Arab Muslims over Arab Christians for the top jobs.

While the Obama transition team aimed to hire Muslims “for the top jobs,” President Obama directed his cabinet and political appointees to develop and implement “Muslim Outreach” programs. He told NASA administrator Charles Bolden that his highest priority should be “to find a way to reach out to the Muslim world and engage much more with dominantly Muslim nations to help them feel good about their historic contribution to science... and math and engineering.” President Obama announced plans for the first ever federally funded Muslim outreach program. The program would be available nationwide for all elementary school students grade K-12. The program was designed to educate children about the fundamentals of the Muslim religion and Islamic belief. When CIA Director John Panetta visited Dearborn, Michigan he too was complying with the directives of President Obama. Panetta articulated he wanted to boost CIA recruitment efforts in Arab and Muslim communities.

With the election of President Obama in November 2008 and his Muslim Outreach initiative, exemplified by his Cairo “A New Beginnings Speech” at al Azhar University, the Obama administration officially extended a welcome to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Investor’s Business Daily provided a chronology of events, "How the CIA Helped the Muslim Brotherhood Infiltrate the West." The Muslim Brotherhood’s star was rising and became a partner in the Obama White House. The crown jewel of Muslim Brotherhood influence was the fall of the Mubarak regime in Egypt during the Arab Spring of 2011. The White House fully supported the Muslim Brotherhood candidate, Mohamad Morsi, for president.

Another cabinet member, Secretary Hillary Clinton, stressed her belief that “we must increase outreach not simply to American Muslims, but to Muslims around the world.” Secretary Clinton’s right-hand aide, Huma Abedin, may have been the go-to person for the State Department’s “Muslim outreach” programs. It is noteworthy that Huma Abedin and her family have strong ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and promoted a hardline Islamic ideology. For 12 years, Huma Abedin, edited a radical Muslim publication that blamed the U.S. for September 11, 2001. Syed Abedin, Huma’s father, outlined his Muslim Brotherhood view of sharia law and how the Western world has turned Muslims “hostile.”

During her tenure as Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton and her minions found ways to remove sensitive and highly classified information from State Department offices. The public became aware that Secretary Clinton eschewed the State Department’s classified and unclassified email systems for a private “homebrew” and off-site email server. When Mrs. Clinton stepped down from her post, she was likely under investigation by the FBI for her role in the Clinton Foundation, along with espionage, and the destruction of her official records and emails.

FBI Director Comey held a press conference on July 5, 2016. “We did not find clear evidence that Secretary Clinton or her colleagues intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information, there is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.”

There were a substantial number of members of Congress and the intelligence community that Hillary Clinton should have been charged for violating the Espionage Act of 1917. During the third presidential debate nominee Trump announced the Clinton Foundation was “a criminal enterprise” and “She shouldn't be allowed to run. It’s -- she's guilty of a very, very serious crime.”

Whether there is intent to harm the United States or not, the essence of espionage is to remove classified documents out of a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, a SCIF, and put them into the hands of “someone not authorized to receive them.” While there were over a thousand secret or higher classified documents on her private server, Mrs. Clinton disclosed that her aides had deleted more than 33,000 emails that she deemed “personal.” When Mrs. Clinton stepped down from her position, Huma Abedin was allowed to take five boxes of “physical files” out of the State Department that include records described as “Muslim Engagement Documents.”

The history of the Obama administration is one rife with connections to or with the Muslim Brotherhood and the preferential hiring of Muslims “for the top job.” Some WikiLeaks emails describe that sensitive and top-level government positions were to be filled by Muslims. Would they have questionable loyalties to the United States? After the disgraced David Petraeus was removed from his position as CIA Director, one of the FBI’s former top experts on Islam announced that President Obama’s pick to head the Central Intelligence Agency, John Brennan, had converted to Islam years ago. Apparently, everyone in Washington knew it but it was never reported. John Brennan was full of surprises after becoming CIA Director. During an interview, John Brennan clearly stated that he voted for the Communist Party candidate, Gus Hall, for President of the United States.

What was in Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 emails? Correspondence with Barack Obama under an alias? Correspondence with Clinton Foundation members and donors? Correspondence with Vladimir Putin or other Russian politicians? My money is on correspondence with the Muslim Brotherhood. The assured election of Hillary Clinton was to be the third term of Barack Obama, as Barack Obama and his minions worked tirelessly to fulfill the dictates of the Muslim Brotherhood’s strategic plan to infiltrate the American government. What is more “fundamentally transforming” for the United States than an open-door policy for the immigration of Muslims, or the infiltration of Muslims in the government? Also remember, Barack Obama also reversed President Bush’s policy and removed the FBI from conducting surveillance on mosques.

Once Donald Trump was elected, was it reasonable to expect that all of Obama’s strategic work to “transform the United States of America” through “Muslim outreach” or “Muslim engagement” programs as well as to facilitate the Muslim Brotherhood’s strategy of phased infiltration of Muslims into government would be systematically undone through a complete rejection and reversal of President Obama’s policies?

Isn’t that what we are seeing today?