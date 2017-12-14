Sexual Harassment: Has the Expectation of Safe Spaces Made Women More Timid?

As a retired professor who taught Women’s Studies along with Sociology, I remember the bold and sometimes humane way many women handled sexual harassment several decades ago. It seems a sharp contrast to today’s zero tolerance, and the often angry attitude that lumps all types of sexual harassment together, whether the relationship is one of power (between a boss and aide, for example) or a relationship of relative equals, such as coworkers or people outside of a work relationship. Moreover, it is concerning that some women wait years before speaking up about sexual harassment, either to the harasser or to report it, and then demand punitive action over relatively mild cases. When I taught Women’s Studies in college, we put emphasis on being assertive and strong, and solving problems. We, as women, tended to view uncomfortable male-female interactions as a call to express our assertiveness and strength, while in some cases keeping the interaction humane. Certainly, we can’t have work environments where men feel free to harass, and it is up to women to stop them. But it is also not good to have work environments where men try to avoid being on teams or committees with women because a misstep could get them fired. It is not necessary to segregate the workplace into separate gender camps.

A male colleague who had a slightly superior position at work once asked me what I would say if he told me he wanted to sleep with me. The question took me by surprise. I told him that he must be kidding -- the answer would be no. He asked, “Why not?” I answered, “Because I don’t do that.” Pressed for an explanation, I again answered no and went on to say that he and I were friends. I told him that having sex was a way to ruin a friendship and I wanted us to remain friends. Then I changed the subject. The topic never came up again and we remained friends. That sounds like an old-fashioned response on my part, but I remember a time when women took pride in their grit, their strength, and their attempts to solve problems. I realize that sexual harassment is embarrassing and, for many women, frightening. If I had been a junior faculty member or secretary instead of one of the tenured faculty, I would have considered this incident more serious because the power relationship would have been different. I might have been in fear of my job. In that case, I hope that I would have told him that the situation was uncomfortable, inappropriate and unacceptable -- and I probably would have reported it. Not all sexual harassment is equivalent. But in my case I had little to fear and I was more interested in having a good working relationship with him than in enforcing a one-size- fits-all rule. I think it is not good for either men or women when workplaces have a zero tolerance, good and evil atmosphere. Let’s distinguish between the bad apples and the people who sometimes step over the line and accept a push back. Not all men will back off as happened in the situation I just described. My female colleagues advised each other that it is a good idea for a woman to right away tell a friend or two what happened, and make a written note that includes the incident, date, and a record of any adverse situation or retaliation that follows. If the harassment between equals, or near equals, stopped right away, many of us did not feel a need to take further action. I was fortunate and experienced no adverse consequences for fending off this advance. In the past we, as women, tried to protect ourselves, but we also realized that we shared the workplace with men. Safe spaces don’t just happen. It takes the interactions between people to help define the nuances of what is acceptable in a safe space. Sexual harassment can on occasion be a two-way street. I walked into the work room with a female colleague who greeted a male workmate with “Hi Joe (not his real name), how is it hanging?” Then she laughed and said, “Doesn’t one usually hang lower than the other?” He was insulted and threatened sexual harassment charges. She apologized sincerely and I never saw her do that again. The incident went no further. Should she have lost her job because of this crude comment? I would hope not, because she backed off, apologized, and changed her behavior. However, I would change my mind if the behavior were ongoing in the face of objections. What these two incidents have in common is that the person who experienced the harassment (between equals) spoke up to the harasser, put on the brakes, and set the limits. Have we developed the expectation in which we, as women, expect safe spaces to the point that we do not feel like we can stand up for ourselves and be assertive in the initial stage of harassment? Al Franken is not one of my favorite senators. However, when I saw a photo of a smiling female constituent at a fair who had her picture taken with Al Franken, I was puzzled. I heard the woman on TV saying that while the photo was being taken, Al Franken was grabbing her buttock. When I saw the photo and heard the story, my first reaction was to ask myself, “Why on earth is the woman smiling and facing the camera? Why isn’t she facing Al Franken and asking him what the hell he thinks he is doing?” Several decades ago, being strong and handling situations was part of our identity as women. While this attitude certainly does not excuse the behavior described, it is a call to women to be assertive and to experience their inner strength. With that strength comes confidence and perhaps a more humane workplace and society.