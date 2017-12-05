Mueller's FBI Will Never Recover Its Good Name

Robert Mueller just fired a senior FBI agent for openly twittering against POTUS Trump. But if Mr. Mueller imagines that firing one guy will restore his shredded credibility to the public, fuggedaboudit. The unprecedented witch-hunt against a newly elected Donald Trump will remain green in the public memory for years to come. The FBI and DOJ will therefore have to live with a huge loss of public credibility. The IRS will never recover among Trump voters. Elected governments only work as long as they enjoy basic public confidence, and when that is gone -- as it is in Italy and Greece -- it can take many years to restore. Even if most of our FBI people are honest patriots, a few rotten apples will ruin it for the rest. In Italy, every sane person is expected to run some kind of tax scam, and until recently, the IRS told us that it relied on self-reported income. But high-level corruption sets an example for the whole country, and the Clintons and Obamas have shown us nothing but high-level corruption. The perps may get out of jail free, but the political culture will feel the damage they have inflicted.

Mueller is a partisan hack to end all partisan hacks, and no sane observer believes otherwise. It was Mueller who got Bill Clinton out of trouble for selling missile launching secrets to China, secrets that may now be helping North Korea to aim nuclear-armed missiles at Washington DC and Paris. That's the trouble when the Democrats elect major corruptocrats like the Clintons and the Obamas. Half the voters have been profoundly angered by their corrupt shenanigans for years and years. The Clintons came out of the old Dixiecrat Machine in Little Rock, Ark, with ole Bill smokin' dope and harassing women to the max, and then came Obama... Obama was mentored by the Godfather of the Chicago Machine, Emil Jones, and Michelle's dad was a ward boss in Chicago. Can you spell C-O-R-R-U-P-T-I-O-N? Robert Mueller was set up as the DOJ's choice for Special Prosecutor by James Comey, who just twittered his own delight when he heard that General Michael Flynn has been arm-twisted into revealing confidential communications with the Republican candidate for President of the United States. Trump voters are watching every move as the Swamp burps up another ugly bubble. Since Swamp monsters only read their own PR, they have no idea what you and I understand. That's the trouble with closed cults: Pretty soon they start believing their own propaganda. Now inevitably people will be reminded about Obama's very close relationship with Walid bin Talal, the Saudi billionaire who is now under arrest in the Riyadh Ritz Carlton, accused of "corruption on earth" far beyond the ordinary level of Arabian baksheesh. Talal was named by Percy Sutton as the Saudi money man who got Barry Soetoro-Obama into Harvard Law School, the beginning of his political career. Talal may also be the mysterious billionaire behind the Jihad war. We don't know for sure, but Talal always says that he will leave his fortune to "charity." Muslims understand what that means: In Islam, a percentage of charitable giving has to go to jihad. Obama and Valerie Jarrett were involved in obviously corrupt and highly dangerous communications with the Iranian mullahs, long before Obama got elected. Valerie Jarrett grew up in a Shi'ite (pro-Iranian) Muslim family, and Jarrett ran a back channel to the mullahs long before the first Obama election. When the United States "negotiated" a surrender on the nuclear issue with the mullahs, a planeload of Iranian negotiators landed in Cairo, and a photographer showed them coming off the plane looking drunk and laughing their heads off. Obama and Jarrett sold out the United States (and therefore also Iran's enemy Saudi Arabia), because both of them are jihad-symps from way back. This is serious business, and a large number of American voters know about it. They are the same voters who didn't answer the pollsters who called the election for Hillary. Their silence meant trouble for Hillary, who still can't believe she lost. In the last election the Communist Party of the USA openly backed Hillary Clinton, and Hillary never said a word against them. She wanted their support. So Donald Trump, who has his finger on the real pulse of the American people, ran with tens of millions of Twitter followers, against Hillary, who was supported by the much-despised media. Trump is an international hotel owner who has to know the politics of every country where he builds a hotel. He also ran the Miss Universe beauty pageant and started reality shows like “The Apprentice.” He knows other big business people around the world, who are often also major politicians. But Trump is obviously a country hick, according to the New York Times and the sophisticates. Using Twitter and Facebook he ran under the media radar in a classical campaign that caught the Swamp with its pants down. Now Robert Mueller has hired more than a dozen partisan Democratic hacks, mostly Hillary contributors, who were hoping for big jobs in the Hillary regime that never was. They are fired up for revenge against Trump, and just because Mueller fired one FBI guy for speaking out of turn, he will not get a single brownie point from conservatives. Harvey Weinstein might as well try to prove his virginity. Mueller will never, ever regain the kind of respect we used to feel for the Department of Justice and the FBI. The IRS cannot be trusted, as taxpayers around the country know very well. Our presidential candidates like the Clintons have sold favors for money, and the Obama White House sold our national security to the throwback mullahs of Iran. The Three Stooges of the Swamp, Comey, Brennan, and Clapper, chose Robert Mueller in collusion with the Democrats in Congress to become Special Prosecutor against Trump. Mueller has been part of that in-crowd all his life. But now the Swamp has finally sprung a trap on itself, and regardless of the legal outcome, the real accused in the dock will be one Robert Mueller.