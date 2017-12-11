Memo to American Muslims: Erase the Doctrine of Jihad or Get Out!

Since the loss of nearly 3,000 Americans on 9/11 and countless Islamic terrorist attacks since then, America has been subjected to an increasing Muslim population along with the growth of 3,000 mosques throughout our country, with the majority funded by Saudi Arabia. In the age of spineless and perilously non-judgmental multiculturalism, many Americans have not blinked at the sight of burkas and hijabs within our midst. Yet, if we continue to ignore the potential peril presented by a growing but largely unvetted Muslim population, we here in America will likely suffer the same fate as that of our Western European brethren, who are enduring a pulsating wave of violence stirred up in a cauldron of festering Islamic radicalism. The question that begs to be answered is why we in the United States are importing a population whose religious tenets clearly call for jihad upon non-Muslims. Muslim apologists like to point out that not all Muslims commit violent or civilizational jihad, but that is irrelevant to the question of why we would even consider taking in a population raised with a religion the dogma of which in its literal form mandates our submission or death.

For the last 1,400 years, approximately 270 million people have been murdered in the name of Islam. This horrific outrage is not due to poverty, external oppression, or crusade. Islamic doctrine as recorded in the faith's holiest texts mandates jihad upon all infidels until all of mankind is under the dominion of Allah. Nearly 61% of Quranic doctrine consists of violent verses, which call for conquest against the non-believers. The following are just a few direct Quranic quotations to demonstrate the doctrinal view of Jews and Christians: Quran 9.5 "Slay the idolators (non-believers) wherever ye find them, and take them captive, and besiege them, and prepare for them each ambush." Quran 2:193 "Fight them (non-Muslims) until there is no more discord and the religion of Allah reigns absolute." Quran 8:12 "I shall cast terror into the hearts of those who are bent on denying the truth; strike then their necks, {O believers,} and strike off every one of their finger-tips!" Is it prudent to extend a welcome mat to people whose culture was founded upon a canon of scripture replete with mandates to use violence against opponents? For the first time in decades, anti-Semitism is undergoing a resurgence the United States. Why is this? Perhaps the vast influx into our country of Muslims, who read the Quran's inherently anti-Semitic messaging, has something to do with it. Muslim antipathy against Jews has long predated the modern Arab-Israeli conflict. The root of Islamic anti-Semitism lies in the medieval doctrine emerging from the Hadith literature regarding Mohammad's conflict with the three Jewish tribes (Banu Nadir, Banu Qaynuqa, and Banu Qurayza) in Medina who rejected his message. As a consequence, Jews today are regarded as rebellious disbelievers who have earned Allah's wrath. Although alarming, it was no surprise to those of us familiar with Quranic and Hadithic teachings to hear Imam Ammar Shahin rally his fellow Muslims to "kill all Jews" last July in the sleepy college town of Davis, California. Cries of outrage forced him to apologize, but what is the significance of his apology when he was just being true to Islam? The following passages are from the Quran and Sahih al-Bukhari, a body of the Hadith literature second only to the Quran in its prominence as a source of religious law. Quran 5:78-82 states: "Those among the Children of Israel who disbelieved were cursed by the tongue of Dawud (David and 'lssa (Jesus). That was because they disobeyed Allah and the Messengers and were ever transgressing beyond bounds. Evil indeed is that which their own selves have sent forward before them, for that reason Allah's Wrath fell upon them and in torment they will abide." Bukhari Volume 4, Book 52, Number 176 states: "You Muslims will fight the Jews till some of the hide behind stones. The stones will betray them saying "O Abdullah (slave of Allah! There is a Jew hiding behind me; so kill him." College campuses around the country, where Muslim students and professors are prominent, demonstrate the disastrous impact upon young Jews, whose campus security can no longer be taken for granted. At one time, the survival of Israel was a common concern among college students and within our halls of Congress. But with the ever growing and popular BDS (boycott, divestment, sanctions) movement, a pro-Israel agenda is no longer a given, and many young students instead support the creation of a revolutionary Palestinian state to take the place of Israel. The Democratic Party, once home to a strong pro-Israel agenda and solidarity with the American Jewish community, is now evenly divided between those who support the state of Israel and those who seek its destruction. The result is a direct correlation between the impact of Muslim immigration and the destructive impact the influx of Muslims has had upon Jews and Jewish survival. Jews have been here since America's founding and have greatly contributed to its success in all walks of life, but now the security Jews once enjoyed is under attack. While Jews are viewed as the enemies of Islam, Christians are viewed as liars seeking to lead Muslims astray. The following passages from the Quran and Hadith further illustrate the point. Quran 3:118-119 states: "O you who believe! Take not as your friends those outside your religion since they will not fail to do their best to corrupt you. They desire to corrupt you." Bukhari Volume 2, Book 23, Number 414 states: "The Prophet in his fatal illness said, "Allah cursed Jews and Christians because they took the Prophets graves as places for praying." Bukhari Volume 5, Book 59, Number 727 states: "When Allah's Apostle became seriously sick, he started covering his face with a woolen sheet. When he felt short of breath, he removed it, and said, 'That is so! Allah's curse be on Jews and Christians." Europe is on its way to becoming an Islamist continent due to decades of Muslim immigration and a high Muslim birth rate. The face of Western civilization in Europe, with its rich cultural history and past, is being erased with an intolerant backward 7th-century ideology devoid of pluralism, equality, and tolerance. The adherents' mission, to eradicate Western civilization, is being conducted upon an unsuspecting population who no longer believe in their own civilization's worth and who seem incapable of understanding of the threat they face from Islam. Hundreds of Muslim Brotherhood front groups operate on our soil with a mission to silence any criticism of Islam. They repeatedly cry "Islamophobia," a term created by the Muslim Brotherhood in their "Explanatory Memorandum and Strategic Outline for North America," as a wonderfully effective means of stifling criticism within our national media, where one has yet to see a critique of Islam and the threat it poses to Western civilization. It was reported earlier this month that Pakistani-American Muslim clerics were calling for restrictions to be placed upon non-Muslims at a forum with 100 participants held at a Holiday Inn in Springfield, Virginia. Yet not one major newspaper reported this story. It is only via the internet that we were able to gain this information. Likewise, too many of our elected officials on both sides of the aisle have foolishly downplayed the threat Americans are facing from Islamic radicalism. The globalist elites are aware of the danger, yet they continue to favor an open door policy with no demand upon Muslims to abandon the doctrine of jihad from Quranic text. John McCain, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, and the like demonstrate a callous disregard for how imperiled our national survival is by their continuing support for an open-door policy regarding Muslim immigration. It is past time for Americans to demand answers from Muslim Brotherhood front groups such as CAIR (Council for American-Islamic Relations), MPAC (Muslim Public Affairs Council), and ISNA (Islamic Society of North America) about their views and plans. These organizations, among many others, claim to represent American Muslims. Too often, their defense has been to engage in taqiyya (an Islamic doctrine that permits deceit for the advancement of Islam). It is incumbent upon every American and members of Congress to demand these groups' unequivocal removal of the doctrine of jihad from their religious tenets. Nothing else should suffice! Our survival depends on it. Should they refuse, our only option to ensure our survival is to show them the exit door. Our message is plain and clear: erase the doctrine of jihad or get out! Why are mosques that house the Quran permitted to operate on our soil when Quranic verses preached in mosques call for our demise? How many 9/11, Boston, and San Bernardino massacres must we endure before we stop the bleeding? Shari Goodman, M.Ed. is an educator, political activist, public speaker, and journalist. She has written for American Thinker, World Net Daily, Israel Today, and various other publications. John Steinreich has an M.A. in church history from Colorado Theological Seminary. He has authored two Christian-themed books available on Kindle: The Words of God?: The Bible, the Qur'an and How They Are Lived in the Post-9/11 World and A Great Cloud of Witnesses: Lessons for Modern Day Christians from Church History. His works are also on Lulu Press.