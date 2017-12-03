Donald Trump's Crimes

President Trump is indisputably guilty of many crimes against the societal and political norms of this country. These crimes are profound and grievous, and they shake the very foundations upon which acceptable presidential behaviour has always been based. His actions and demeanour are so abhorrent and antithetical to the fundamental progressive doctrine espoused by the Democratic Party and their supporting liberal media that his very presence in the Oval Office is regarded by them as not merely an interim occupational tenure by the opposing party, but as proof of a moment of temporary national insanity from which we may never recover. A closer look at the worst examples of Trump’s criminality will be instructive for what the country should be on guard for, should we want to avoid such behaviour in the future. Accusation: Denying a Female Access to the Highest Office

Verdict: Guilty President Trump didn’t get the memo that 2016 was the Year of the First Female President. In a time period where same-sex/transgender rights, glass ceilings, Title IX and the well-publicized/amply documented Republican “War on Women” dominate the gender cultural landscape, Donald Trump had the temerity, the unmitigated gall, to disregard all those signs and campaign as if gender didn’t matter. He campaigned on what he’d do for the country and why America -- and American workers -- would benefit from a Trump presidency. During the campaign, he took full advantage of what he saw as Clinton’s lack of qualifications. He chided her about her lack of private sector business experience and was quick to hold her accountable for the Obama administration’s foreign policy shortcomings during her tenure as Secretary of State. But when he came up with the label “Crooked Hillary” as the Clinton Foundation’s highly-questionable financial dealings came to light, that really stung the sensibilities of her supporters. Candidate Trump ignored the directive that in 2016, America will elect its first woman president. Guilty as charged. Accusation: Recognizing the Average American’s Desire for Strong Borders and Strict Immigration Policy Verdict: Guilty Trump tapped into a strong national craving for a return to immigration fairness and verifiable national sovereignty. Americans are the world’s most generous and compassionate people. The degree to which we help others -- whether it’s an international disaster or local charity -- is well-documented. Our innate sense of altruism and human kindness is unprecedented. We fight wars to help others gain freedom without taking territory or materials in return. But Trump also recognized that Americans were tired of being taken unfair advantage of, especially with regard to illegal immigration. The financial and social stress placed on average law-abiding citizens to provide monetary benefits, educational opportunities and social privileges to people who broke our laws and came into the country illegally was simply wrong. Americans are eager to help the legitimately needy or those caught in dire circumstances not of their making. But Americans resent being played for fools. The Big, Beautiful Trump Wall -- whether one looks at it metaphorically or literally -- was a recognition on his part of the concerns of the average citizen for their government to put the American citizens’ needs and concerns above those who break our laws and violate our sovereignty. Accusation: Using the Military to Further America’s National Interests Verdict: Guilty Unlike the weak-willed Obama administration that drew lines in the sand which were then washed away by the shifting winds of liberal political expediency, Trump strongly punished the Assad regime in Syria with a blunt, untelegraphed cruise missile attack in retaliation for Assad’s repeated crimes against his own people, while simultaneously putting the world on notice that under a Trump administration, America will act forcefully and swiftly -- without warning -- to protect its vital interests. In a further show of our new-found military/national will, we have flown numerous B-1 Lancer supersonic bomber sorties over South Korea, and have an unprecedented three naval aircraft carrier groups off the Korean coast, demonstrating American military strength and national resolve in service to a critically-important foreign policy objective in a manner unheard of during the Obama years. Indeed, in the eyes of many, it was eight years of weak, inattentive behaviour by President Obama that is a root cause of the ever-worsening North Korean nuclear situation. Additional Crimes There are certainly other strong examples of President Trump’s transgressions: Being in favor of American fossil fuel development and reinstating the Keystone Pipeline

His desire to lower taxes on both individuals and businesses (doesn’t he understand that the successful are supposed to be “punished” with high taxes and their ill-gotten wealth should be redistributed to the favored Democratic victim group-du-jour?)

The elimination of many anti-business nanny-state regulations that were intended by Obama to buy the voting affections of various Green and “Social Justice” lobbying groups

And of course, Trump’s shamefully disrespectful, “unpresidential” treatment of the liberal mainstream media, as I’d previous outlined. These multiple examples of guilty behaviour are prime reasons that President Trump is spurned with such disdain in the rarefied, haute social orbits of the progressive intelligentsia. As horrifying and unfathomable as it is to the hard-core progressive faction, it was exactly such actions and proclamations by candidate Trump that won over the votes of previous Obama supporters in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Florida and gave Trump his commanding, decisive 306-232 electoral-vote triumph. If the radical-left wing of the Democratic Party -- whose thoughts and policies unquestionably represent the mainstream positions of their party these days, make no mistake -- think that the likes of Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Corey Booker, Bernie Sanders, or former First Lady Michelle Obama are going to woo those decisive voters back into the touchy-feely, anti-business, globalist clutches of the Democratic Party in 2020, they may be in for a very rude awakening indeed. Sometimes, crime pays.